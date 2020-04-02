Trent Williams trade rumors: Examining team fits, how acquiring him might impact their draft plans

The Washington Redskins run the risk of losing several suitors for veteran offensive tackle Trent Williams if they do not make a move before the 2020 NFL Draft. The franchise would have even less leverage once some teams address the position in the first round.

Here are five prospective options and how the addition of Williams would impact their draft plans:

Miami has 14 selections in the 2020 NFL Draft so that provides the franchise with the flexibility to add the lineman without sacrificing other draft objectives. The Dolphins have made several moves this offseason to compete. When left tackle Laremy Tunsil was traded to the Texans a year ago, he left a gaping hole on the left side of the offensive line. The addition of a franchise quarterback -- whether that be Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa, Oregon's Justin Herbert or Utah State's Jordan Love -- increases the urgency to add a blindside protector.

The Dolphins are also in a financial position to take on Williams' cap hit. If Miami does not trade for Williams then they will need to explore other avenues to add an offensive tackle. The AFC East team holds the rights to the No. 18 and No. 26 overall selections as well. They would be in a position to aggressively pursue Houston's Josh Jones, USC's Austin Jackson or Boise State's Ezra Cleveland with one of those picks.

If the team does trade for the 31-year-old, it opens the door for them to add the best player available. In the second half of the first round, they could address the linebacker, defensive tackle and edge rusher roles. LSU's Patrick Queen, Oklahoma's Kenneth Murray, LSU's K'Lavon Chaisson, South Carolina's Javon Kinlaw and Oklahoma's Neville Gallimore are some of the names that might be appealing.

The Chargers did not land Tom Brady but they are expected to pursue the franchise's future quarterback with the No. 6 overall selection. If they land a rookie, they will need to provide some protection to allow for his development after trading Russell Okung to Carolina. Los Angeles has seven picks, which is not ideal. It does not preclude them from making a move though.

Despite a series of moves to bolster the roster, they are in good financial shape as well. There is room to add Williams' contract. If they add a quarterback in the first round as expected plus a left tackle via trade, it affords them the chance to select a wide receiver or another position of need in the second round. TCU's Jalen Reagor, Penn State's K.J. Hamler and Kentucky's Lynn Bowden Jr. would be ideal slot receivers working underneath Keenan Allen and Mike Williams. Interior offensive line, defensive tackle and linebacker could also be an option.

Cleveland added right tackle Jack Conklin in free agency and still have the most salary cap space in the NFL, according to Spotrac.com. They may not be motivated to add a costly left tackle considering the sizable price tags placed upon left guard Joel Bitonio, center J.C. Tretter and Conklin. However, the addition of Williams would free them up to take the best player available at No. 10 overall and throughout the draft with their six remaining picks. The Browns have done a great job adding veterans on one-year deals to minimally provide them with some viable pieces in 2020.

If the Browns do not trade for Williams, they would likely target Iowa's Tristan Wirfs, Georgia's Andrew Thomas, Louisville's Mekhi Becton or Alabama's Jedrick Wills at No. 10 overall. If they do trade for Williams, those tackles are gone and three quarterbacks are also gone, then it essentially assures a top defensive player is still on the board whether that be Ohio State cornerback Jeff Okudah, Auburn defensive tackle Derrick Brown or Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons. Trading down could also be on the mind of general manager Andrew Berry.

The Jets have the third-most salary cap space remaining, according to Spotrac.com. They could easily take on Williams' contract after missing out on Conklin in free agency. The Eagles placed heavy emphasis on the offensive line while Joe Douglas was a member of their organization. He is now the general manager in New York. They have followed the same model as Buffalo last year: add linemen in bulk during free agency. Greg Van Roten, Josh Andrews, Alex Lewis, Connor McGovern and George Fant were all signed.

If New York does not trade for Williams, then they would likely be in the market for one of the top tier tackles at No. 11 overall. If they do trade for the veteran, it would allow them to add a dynamic pass catcher like Alabama's Jerry Jeudy, Alabama's Henry Ruggs III or Oklahoma's CeeDee Lamb to support Sam Darnold. The club lost Robby Anderson in free agency and are left with very little at the wide receiver position. New York has eight picks over the course of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Tampa Bay has seven picks in the 2020 NFL Draft. The Buccaneers know their window with Brady is short so they must surround him with the pieces to succeed now. Offensive tackle is a concern. As owners of the No. 14 overall selection, they run the risk of missing out on the top tier of offensive tackles. If they trade for Williams -- and they have the salary cap space to do it -- then it would allow them to take another edge rusher, cornerback or defensive tackle.

Other teams that could be interested: the Jacksonville Jaguars, Las Vegas Raiders and Denver Broncos.