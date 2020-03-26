Trent Williams trade rumors: Redskins could want multiple picks or players for Pro Bowl tackle

If you ask Trent Williams, the Washington Redskins aren't operating in good faith as they attempt to trade the longtime left tackle. If you ask the team, however, the Redskins are merely intent on receiving what they consider "a package of comparable value" for the Pro Bowler.

According to NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay, that means Washington isn't necessarily prepared to settle for a second-round draft pick in return for Williams. Previous reports have indicated a second-rounder is exactly what the Redskins want from teams interested in the former first-round pick. And while that demand has yet to materialize into a trade, Finlay suggests Washington is adamant about getting that kind of value, or perhaps more, reporting Washington could want multiple picks (such as a pair of third-rounders) or a pick-and-player package in exchange for Williams.

All in all, there simply hasn't been much movement on the trade front regarding the 31-year-old lineman. Williams' agent, Vincent Taylor, went public earlier this week to accuse Washington of showing "no interest in negotiating in good faith" and giving "inconsistent demands" in prospective trade talks. Taylor also reiterated a stance Williams has mostly maintained since during the 2019 season, requesting the Redskins either release or trade his client.

One consistent holdup in talks with other teams, per multiple reports, is Williams reportedly seeking a new contract worth up to $20 million per year. The Cleveland Browns and New York Jets are among a handful of teams that have been linked to Williams this offseason, but according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, "active negotiations with teams" regarding a possible trade have stalled because of the veteran's salary demands.