Trent Williams trade rumors: Redskins could want multiple picks or players for Pro Bowl tackle
Williams has long desired a move out of D.C., but Washington has yet to engage in serious talks
If you ask Trent Williams, the Washington Redskins aren't operating in good faith as they attempt to trade the longtime left tackle. If you ask the team, however, the Redskins are merely intent on receiving what they consider "a package of comparable value" for the Pro Bowler.
According to NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay, that means Washington isn't necessarily prepared to settle for a second-round draft pick in return for Williams. Previous reports have indicated a second-rounder is exactly what the Redskins want from teams interested in the former first-round pick. And while that demand has yet to materialize into a trade, Finlay suggests Washington is adamant about getting that kind of value, or perhaps more, reporting Washington could want multiple picks (such as a pair of third-rounders) or a pick-and-player package in exchange for Williams.
All in all, there simply hasn't been much movement on the trade front regarding the 31-year-old lineman. Williams' agent, Vincent Taylor, went public earlier this week to accuse Washington of showing "no interest in negotiating in good faith" and giving "inconsistent demands" in prospective trade talks. Taylor also reiterated a stance Williams has mostly maintained since during the 2019 season, requesting the Redskins either release or trade his client.
One consistent holdup in talks with other teams, per multiple reports, is Williams reportedly seeking a new contract worth up to $20 million per year. The Cleveland Browns and New York Jets are among a handful of teams that have been linked to Williams this offseason, but according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, "active negotiations with teams" regarding a possible trade have stalled because of the veteran's salary demands.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2020 Free Agency: Grading the AFC South
The AFC South is going to look very different in 2020
-
Mock Draft: Jaguars choose Love
Pete Prisco has the Dolphins staying at 5 and drafting Tua in his Mock Draft 4.0
-
Cowboys offseason hub: Dates, FA, draft
The only source you need to keep up with America's Team this offseason
-
2020 NFL free agency: NFC South grades
Assessing all four NFC South teams' performance during the start of the offseason
-
Draft: Buyer beware prospects
Despite being highly touted and likely top picks, these draft prospects are risky propositions
-
Payton: Hill No. 2 QB for Saints
Hill will earn the opportunity as the backup to Drew Brees
-
LIVE: Free agency rumors, signings, trades
Breaking down the latest rumors, news, signings and trades across the NFL
-
Live Mock Draft: Follow all the picks
Check out all the picks made during the CBS Sports HQ two-hour mock draft special
-
Jaguars vs. Colts live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Jaguars vs. Colts football game