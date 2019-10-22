Trent Williams trade rumors: Six likely deadline destinations for the All-Pro offensive tackle

The first reports that Washington Redskins left tackle Trent Williams had demanded a trade surfaced June 5. Williams was reportedly unhappy with how the team handled a recent medical situation. With just two weeks remaining until the Oct. 29 NFL Trade Deadline, the team has continued to refuse his request.

Williams entered the league as the No. 4 overall selection in the 2010 NFL Draft. He has been selected to seven Pro Bowls during his nine seasons with Washington. Williams turned 31 years old in July. He has a cap hit of $14.75 million in 2020, which is the final year of his current deal.

Steve Doerschuk of CantonRep.com reported that he expects Williams to be on Browns roster soon. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler added that Cleveland has been keeping tabs on Williams' availability but 'considered price steep.' It is worth noting that the Miami Dolphins traded 25 year old left tackle Laremy Tunsil to the Houston Texans earlier this year in exchange for two first-round picks and a second-round pick.

If Washington does elect to deal the disgruntled lineman, they will easily find a suitor. CBS Sports examines six potential fits in a trade for Williams:

Quarterback Baker Mayfield has found himself under pressure a lot this season. He has been sacked 16 times, which is eighth most in the league. 49ers edge rush Nick Bosa applied five quarterback hits alone off the left side in Week 5. They have been searching for a replacement at left tackle since Joe Thomas announced his retirement in March of 2018.

General Manager John Dorsey is likely not ecstatic about dishing out another big contract after taking on wide receivers Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry but every move that he has made suggests he is trying to win now. The team did not make their first round pick last year upon acquiring Beckham. Cleveland could offer incumbent left tackle Greg Robinson as well but there is a reason they are at the trade market in search of a left tackle.

Carolina took a shot on Greg Little in the 2019 NFL Draft but he has been unable to surpass Darryl Williams. Truth be told, he has some technical issues to his game. The team is still in the conversation to win the NFC South despite allowing the eighth most sacks this season. The addition of Trent Williams would provide more protection for Cam Newton in the event that he is named starter upon his return from injury.

Russell Okung has manned the left tackle position in Los Angeles for three seasons. He recently turned 31 years old and has been absent all season long. He may be able to return this coming week but it is not like he has been playing at a high level. The Chargers are sliding in the AFC West race. If they can hang tight for now, they may have a chance with Williams and safety Derwin James, who is expected to return later this season following a foot fracture.

Okung may be a viable stop gap at left tackle for Washington as well.

The Vikings needed to make their offensive line a priority in the offseason and they did draft center Garrett Bradbury in the first round. However, Riley Reiff has not solidified the left tackle position. Minnesota could actually include Reiff in the deal which would lessen the blow of Williams' loss. Minnesota's run game has been dominant this season and the addition of an elite left tackle would only strengthen that cause in addition to providing protection for Kirk Cousins, who dispelled notions that he struggles against good teams this past weekend.

It is difficult to imagine the Patriots needing any pieces at this point in time. They are one of the league's two remaining unbeaten teams and their defense is playing at an elite level. The offense, led by star quarterback Tom Brady, is lacking a left tackle after allowing Nate Solder and Trent Brown to leave in consecutive offseasons. Second year left tackle Isaiah Wynn was placed on the Injured Reserve for the second time in as many seasons. Brady is hopeful that Williams could return this season.

"We have one (player) that we're hoping can return from injury -- Isaiah Wynn, who was our left tackle to start the year. He's working hard and progressing, and any time you get players back, it not only improves the depth of the team, but you get some youthful exuberance as well. Any time you get players back from injury, I think it's a benefit to the team. They have the short-term IR rules now where you get two players back, and we haven't used any of those allocations yet. It's up to coach (Bill) Belichick to decide who gets those, but we're certainly hoping Isaiah can come back at some point."

New England's willingness to shuffle linemen in and out rather than pay them lucrative contracts over the years suggests that they are unlikely to make a trade but left tackle is one of the few question marks on this team.

The Jets believe that Sam Darnold is their franchise quarterback and he has given them reasons to feel that way. They clearly prioritized improving the offensive line when they traded for Kelechi Osemele, signed Ryan Kalil and drafted Chuma Edoga, who has been solid on the right side. By trading for Williams, they would fill another hole. New York has allowed five sacks per game this season, which is the most in the NFL.

Veteran Kelvin Beachum could go back in a deal. Teams have also been calling about Pro Bowl defensive lineman Leonard Williams so perhaps he is worked into a larger trade arrangement.