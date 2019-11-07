Trent Williams won't play this season after Redskins place tackle on non-football injury reserve list

Washington Redskins offensive tackle Trent Williams may have returned to the team facilities last week, but it was clear that his ongoing holdout was far from over. On Thursday, the Redskins made the decision to place Williams on the reserve/non-football injury list, officially ending his season.

With this roster move, Williams will not be able to play in any remaining games, and the Redskins do not have to pay the roughly $6 million left of his salary, according to Ian Rapoport.

Williams had been away from the team since June due to the Redskins' handling of a recent medical situation. Once the seven-time Pro Bowler returned to Redskins Park at the trade deadline, he opened up with reporters about why he had previously vowed not to play for the Redskins again.

"It was cancer," said Williams, via Kareem Copeland. "I had cancer, I had a tumor removed from my skull. It got pretty serious for a second. I was told some scary things from the doctor so it was definitely nothing to play with -- one of the things that will change your outlook on life."

JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington reports that Williams said the growth popped up roughly six years ago and that the team declared it was minor. It ended up being classified as dermatofibrosarcoma protuberans (DFSP). The fact that the Redskins' medical staff let this situation escalate led to his distrust of the team doctors.

The next step in this drawn out dispute was thought to be a joint medical records review by the NFL and NFLPA. However, according to the Washington Post, Williams has directed the NFLPA not to participate in said review. Either way, this is not expected to affect the question of whether Williams will ever play again in Washington.

Williams has likely played his last snap as a Redskin, and the team will have another chance to trade the disgruntled All-Pro offensive lineman this offseason.