Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs could lose $500,000 from his 2025 base salary as a result of not participating in the franchise's offseason program.

Diggs had offseason knee surgery performed in Miami away from the team. In addition, the Cowboys cornerback missed the first two phases of the team's offseason program and hasn't participated in OTAs over the past three weeks.

Per Diggs' contract, he has to complete at least 84.375% of the program in order to avoid losing a $500,000 de-escalator. Diggs will also need to attend the Cowboys' mandatory minicamp, which runs from June 10-12. Any player who doesn't show up to minicamp could be fined.

According to ESPN's Todd Archer, Diggs' contract says that a player "must rehabilitate such injury as required by and under the supervision of the Club's Head Trainer until such time as full participation in the 'Off-Season Program' can be achieved. Supervised rehabilitation by Player with Club's Head Trainer will count towards Player's 84.375% completion requirement."

Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer revealed that he spoke with Diggs last week and that "all signs are positive."

In 2024, the team was frustrated with how Diggs handled his rehab from a torn ACL. However, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones did say that Diggs was "working hard" this time around when he spoke to the media during the NFL Draft in April.

The injury bug has slowed down Diggs over the past two seasons, resulting in him playing only 13 regular-season games. Diggs suffered a torn ACL during practice in the opening month of the 2023 season. In 2024, Diggs played in 11 games before a cartilage injury derailed the remainder of his season.

Diggs also underwent a chondral tissue graft in January 2025, a procedure in which pieces of bone and cartilage were transplanted to his knee. As a result, he's expected to begin training camp next month on the physically unable to perform list. If he begins the regular season on the PUP list, he'd be required to miss the first four games of the regular season.

The Cowboys secondary was hampered by injury throughout the 2024 season. In addition to Diggs, fellow cornerback DaRon Bland was forced to have foot surgery and missed the opening 10 games of the regular season.