The Dallas Cowboys have placed Trevon Diggs on injured reserve as the star cornerback works through concussion and knee injuries, the team announced ahead of their Week 8 game against the Denver Broncos. Diggs suffered a concussion during an accident at his home, which forced him to miss last week's win over the Washington Commanders. Now on IR, Diggs will miss at least the next four games; at the earliest, he could return for Week 13 vs. the Kansas City Chiefs.

Through the first six games of the season, Diggs recorded 13 tackles and one tackle for loss. In his six-year career with the Cowboys, Diggs has tallied 20 interceptions, 63 pass break-ups and 233 tackles.

Exactly how Diggs suffered a concussion at his home has been shrouded in mystery, and Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones referred to it as a "fluke situation" but didn't anticipate a lengthy absence for Diggs.

"I don't know the combination of the injury and how it impacted, regarding concussion issue, I'm not sure that I know the detail of how that happened," Jones said. "He said what happened, and I'm not saying that didn't happen, but a lot of times, you're not the best viewer of what happened to you. ... Yeah, no I won't get into that [what Diggs said happened], but the bottom line is that I do expect him back."

Even with Diggs, the Cowboys have been the worst pass defense in the NFL. They've allowed 260.3 yards per game, which ranks dead last, and now they'll have to move forward without a staple of their defensive backfield.