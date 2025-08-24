Trevon Diggs has been one of the major defensive absences from Dallas Cowboys training camp as he recovers from knee surgery in January, but the star defensive back passed his physical Friday and moved from the physically unable to play list to the active roster.

Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer praised Diggs' work ethic with the training staff to recover as quickly as he has to pass his physical before the season started and open the door to be part of the 53-man roster going into Week 1.

"I'd be remiss if I didn't talk about how hard Trevon's been working," Schottenheimer said. "He's doing an incredible job with Britt [Brown]. These things don't happen if he's not putting in the time and the effort to do the stuff that he's been doing. Really proud of him."

While that's not a guarantee Diggs plays against the Eagles in Dallas' opener, the Cowboys would love to avoid putting him on injured reserve to start the season, which would keep him out for the first four weeks. The next week-plus will determine whether Diggs makes it onto the 53-man roster or ends up on injured reserve, but it seems more likely than not he's part of the active roster to start the season. For a Cowboys defense that's gotten little in the way of good news during camp, Diggs nearing his return to the field is a welcome sight.

The Cowboys are still finalizing their cornerback plans for Week 1, as Kaiir Elam impressed in camp and is likely to get a start. DaRon Bland could start the season moving inside in the slot, depending on if Diggs is able to go, with Andrew Booth in the mix to start outside if Bland bumps inside, per Cowboys.com.

Getting Diggs back would move Dallas one step closer to having their defense at full strength, but Micah Parsons' status still looms over everything with the Cowboys' defense. His hold-in continues amid a public trade request, and there have been no signs of positive momentum towards a new deal to get him back on the field as that Week 1 matchup with the defending Super Bowl champion Eagles looms on the horizon.