The Green Bay Packers will add some cornerback depth before they head to the playoffs by claiming former Cowboys corner Trevon Diggs off of waivers, according to multiple reports. In claiming Diggs, the Packers will take on the $472,000 he's due for his base salary in Week 18.

Diggs was waived by the Cowboys earlier this week after "a cumulation of multiple factors both on and off the field," per CBS Sports insider Jonathan Jones. Among the final disputes between Diggs and the team came when Diggs reportedly requested to stay at home in Washington after Dallas' game against the Commanders on Christmas. The Cowboys denied that request, but Diggs opted to stay anyway and was waived days later.

Now he will join a Packers team that is 9-6-1 and locked into the NFC's 7-seed. The Packers have lost three games in a row as injuries have piled up on both sides of the ball. Star pass rusher Micah Parsons is out for the season after suffering a torn ACL, while quarterback Jordan Love missed the Packers last game with a concussion and remains in protocol going into Week 18.

Diggs will join a cornerback rotation led by Keisean Nixon, who has started all 16 games for Green Bay so far, but has been a bit shaky beyond Nixon. Carrington Valentine (11 starts) and Nate Hobbs (five starts) have occupied the spot opposite Nixon this season, but Diggs will give the Packers another potential option in the defensive backfield.

How quickly Diggs can get up to speed with the defense and whether he'll get on the field in Week 18 remains to be seen, but the Packers will hope to get him comfortable enough with at least some packages to contribute once the playoffs arrive.

Diggs played in eight games for the Cowboys this season, starting six, and had 25 tackles in 2025 for Dallas.