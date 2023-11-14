All offseason, Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs downplayed the notion that he's unhappy in Buffalo. Ten weeks into the 2023 season, however, his brother, Trevon, is urging him to leave the team altogether after the Bills' Monday night loss to the Broncos.

"Man, 14 gotta get up outta there," Trevon posted on X (formerly Twitter) after Denver upset the Bills on a walk-off field goal in a wild ending.

The elder Diggs, who entered Monday's game among the top five receivers in yards this year, was held to just three catches for 34 yards in Buffalo's 24-22 loss, which saw the Bills commit four turnovers and drop to 5-5 on the season. His quarterback, Josh Allen, scored a go-ahead touchdown late in the contest, only for Bills penalties to then assist Denver's frenetic last-second field goal.

This isn't the first time this year that a frustrating Buffalo defeat has led to speculation about Diggs' standing with the team. The Pro Bowler was notably absent at the start of the Bills' mandatory minicamp in the spring, a year after signing a $96 million contract extension. He told reporters after returning to work that "all is well," suggesting "everybody has family issues." And both Allen and general manager Brandon Beane echoed as much, arguing that Diggs remains a pivotal part of the Bills' long-term plans.

Pick Six Newsletter Crafted By The Best NFL Experts Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings. I agree to receive the "Pick Six Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

But brother Trevon, who plays for the Cowboys, sees things differently. And he might see things more clearly. Back in 2019, before Stefon all but orchestrated a trade from the Vikings to the Bills, Trevon hinted at his brother's displeasure by posting a picture of his brother in a different uniform on Instagram. Both sides eventually downplayed the move as social-media fodder, but Stefon was dealt to Buffalo the following offseason, apparently unhappy with his utilization in Minnesota's offense.