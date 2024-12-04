Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence suffered a concussion Sunday when he took a hard hit from Houston Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair, who has since been suspended three games for the illegal helmet-to-helmet contact. As expected, Lawrence will not participate in practice Wednesday as he continues to deal with the injury, head coach Doug Pederson announced.

Pederson didn't expand on Lawrence's status going forward, or if his QB will will participate in practice the rest of the week. If Lawrence cannot play against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, Mac Jones will be the starter.

During the Week 13 loss against the Texans, Lawrence was carted off the field after the second quarter hit, which occurred on his slide for a 6-yard gain. The Jags quickly ruled him out with a concussion.

On Sunday evening, the former No. 1 overall pick gave a positive update regarding his condition on social media.

Lawrence was down on the field for a few minutes before getting up and sitting upright on the cart as the Jaguars medical staff took him to the locker room. Meanwhile, the hit by Al-Shaair sparked a scuffle between the two AFC South clubs. The play happened on the Jaguars sideline, leading to several players getting into the scrum.

After officials separated the team, they announced that Al-Shaair had been disqualified from the game along with Jaguars corner Jarrian Jones. Tight end Evan Engram was flagged for unnecessary roughness as well.

The former No. 1 overall pick was making his return to the field after missing Jacksonville's previous two games due to an injury to his non-throwing shoulder. Before this play, he had completed four of his 10 pass attempts for 41 yards and an interception.

Jones took over for the rest of the day in Lawrence's place. He finished with 235 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions.