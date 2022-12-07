The 4-8 Jacksonville Jaguars are still alive in the AFC South race, and a win over the 7-5 Titans in Tennessee this week would go a long way. However, Jacksonville's starting quarterback is dealing with an injury.

Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said that Trevor Lawrence is dealing with a foot injury, and that he's day to day. His status for Sunday's matchup against the Titans is uncertain. The former No. 1 overall pick suffered the injury after taking a scary hit in the loss to the Detroit Lions last week that looked like it would knock him out for the remainder of the contest. Lawrence was spun around and came down awkwardly on his leg. Somehow, the Jaguars signal-caller was able to return to the game.

Trevor Lawrence JAC • QB • #16 CMP% 65.6 YDs 2834 TD 17 INT 6 YD/Att 6.81 View Profile

Lawrence is 4-8 as the Jaguars starter this season, and is averaging 236.2 passing yards per game, which ranks 14th in the NFL. He ranks 12th in touchdown tosses (17), and 20th in interceptions (6). While Lawrence has shown clear improvement from his rookie season, the 2022 campaign has still been full of ups and downs. In Week 12 against the Baltimore Ravens, Lawrence completed over 78 percent of his passes for a season-high 321 yards and three touchdowns, and completed the game-winning two-point conversion late in the fourth quarter. Last week against the Lions, however, he completed just 54.8 percent of his passes for 179 yards and one touchdown in a 26-point blowout loss.

Lawrence is 0-2 against the Titans in his career, and has thrown one passing touchdown compared to five interceptions. If he were to miss this week, C.J. Beathard would start in his place. Beathard is a Tennessee native, and played his high school ball in the Nashville suburb of Franklin.