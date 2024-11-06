The Jacksonville Jaguars fell to 2-7 with their loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. And they may not have quarterback Trevor Lawrence when they try to avoid a third straight defeat this Sunday, with head coach Doug Pederson on Wednesday declining to confirm the signal-caller's availability for Week 10.

"Trevor's sore, obviously," Pederson told reporters, announcing Lawrence would be limited at practice to start preparation for Sunday's matchup with the Minnesota Vikings. The coach added that Lawrence is battling an "upper-body" injury; ESPN reports the issue is specifically with his non-throwing shoulder.

When asked if Lawrence will be able to play against the Vikings, Pederson was deliberately vague.

"Can't answer that," he said. "Can't answer that today, not sitting here Wednesday."

Trevor Lawrence JAC • QB • #16 CMP% 61.3 YDs 2004 TD 11 INT 6 YD/Att 7.31 View Profile

Pederson's comments came on the same day the Jaguars reunited with backup quarterback C.J. Beathard, who was signed off the Miami Dolphins' practice squad. Beathard spent the previous three seasons as Lawrence's No. 2, only to be released as part of final roster cuts in August.

Should Lawrence be sidelined for Sunday's game, former New England Patriots starter Mac Jones would be in line to fill in as Jacksonville's No. 1, with Beathard back in the backup spot.

Lawrence missed a single game in 2023 while battling multiple injuries. He's been active for each of the Jaguars' nine games this year, his first under a new long-term contract, but has struggled with just 11 touchdowns and seven turnovers. The former No. 1 overall draft pick leads the NFL in giveaways since entering the league.