The Jacksonville Jaguars took their bye in Week 12, and they'll get their quarterback back on the field in Week 13 -- the practice field, at least. Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said Monday that Trevor Lawrence will return to practice, but that the team will make a decision regarding his Week 13 availability later in the week.

Lawrence missed each of the Jaguars' past two games after suffering an AC joint sprain in his left (non-throwing) shoulder. He was replaced in those games by Mac Jones, who went 31 of 51 for 249 yards and three interceptions in losses to the Vikings and Lions.

Trevor Lawrence JAC • QB • #16 CMP% 61.3 YDs 2004 TD 11 INT 6 YD/Att 7.31 View Profile

The pair of defeats dropped the Jaguars to just 2-9, and they are now pretty much just playing out the string on the season, and likely on the Pederson regime as well. They're currently in position to secure the No. 1 overall pick for the third time in five years, sitting "ahead" of the Giants and Raiders due to a worse strength of schedule.

The roster needs an infusion of more talent, but Lawrence -- injured or not -- also needs to play at a higher level than he has so far this season. There is a chance that could happen over the remainder of the season. Jacksonville has a division game against the Texans up next in Week 13, followed by games against the Titans, Jets, Raiders, Titans again and Colts. There are a few tough defenses in there, but also some of the worst defenses in the league, which could provide an opportunity for him to get going down the stretch.