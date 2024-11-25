The Jacksonville Jaguars took their bye in Week 12, and they'll get their quarterback back on the field in Week 13 -- the practice field, at least. Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said Monday that Trevor Lawrence will return to practice, but that the team will make a decision regarding his Week 13 availability later in the week.
Lawrence missed each of the Jaguars' past two games after suffering an AC joint sprain in his left (non-throwing) shoulder. He was replaced in those games by Mac Jones, who went 31 of 51 for 249 yards and three interceptions in losses to the Vikings and Lions.
The pair of defeats dropped the Jaguars to just 2-9, and they are now pretty much just playing out the string on the season, and likely on the Pederson regime as well. They're currently in position to secure the No. 1 overall pick for the third time in five years, sitting "ahead" of the Giants and Raiders due to a worse strength of schedule.
The roster needs an infusion of more talent, but Lawrence -- injured or not -- also needs to play at a higher level than he has so far this season. There is a chance that could happen over the remainder of the season. Jacksonville has a division game against the Texans up next in Week 13, followed by games against the Titans, Jets, Raiders, Titans again and Colts. There are a few tough defenses in there, but also some of the worst defenses in the league, which could provide an opportunity for him to get going down the stretch.