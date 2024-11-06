The Jacksonville Jaguars fell to 2-7 with their loss to the Philadelphia Eagles last weekend. And they are unlikely to have quarterback Trevor Lawrence when they try to avoid a third straight defeat this Sunday, according to the NFL Media.

Head coach Doug Pederson didn't give a definitive answer on the quarterback's status Wednesday, declining to confirm the signal-caller's availability for Week 10 against the Minnesota Vikings. Lawrence was limited in practice Wednesday with an injury to his non-throwing shoulder. He is currently considered day-to-day with his injury but is considering all options, including surgery, per NFL Media.

Trevor Lawrence JAC • QB • #16 CMP% 61.3 YDs 2004 TD 11 INT 6 YD/Att 7.31 View Profile

Pederson's comments came on the same day the Jaguars reunited with backup quarterback C.J. Beathard, who was signed off the Miami Dolphins' practice squad. Beathard spent the previous three seasons as Lawrence's No. 2, only to be released as part of final roster cuts in August. Should Lawrence be sidelined for Sunday's game, former New England Patriots starter Mac Jones would be in line to fill in as Jacksonville's No. 1, with Beathard back in the backup spot.

Lawrence missed a single game in 2023 while battling multiple injuries. He's been active for each of the Jaguars' nine games this year, his first under a new long-term contract, but has struggled with just 11 touchdowns and seven turnovers. The former No. 1 overall draft pick leads the NFL in giveaways since entering the league.