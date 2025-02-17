Last week, a spicy rumor was shot down just as quickly as it popped up. A local media outlet in Pittsburgh reported that the Steelers were looking into acquiring Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, offering two draft picks in exchange. Later in the day, NFL Media called the rumors "fake" and said that the Steelers never explored it.

Even if the rumors were real, however, a trade would have been unlikely to happen, according to Lawrence himself.

"I have a no-trade clause in my contract, so I would know about it if I was getting traded or if that was something that was going to happen," Lawrence said during an appearance on Up & Adams. "I'd have to be on board with it -- which I'm not. I'm happy here in Jacksonville. I plan on -- we want to win a Super Bowl here, and I think we can do that. And I don't want to leave Jacksonville. So, I'm happy here, obviously. I'm not going to Pittsburgh."

Lawrence signed a five-year extension worth $275 million total and $142 million guaranteed just last offseason. That deal covers the 2026 through 2030 seasons, and has four void years tacked on at the end of it. The Jags would have to incur a $100 million dead-money cap hit this season if they were to trade him, according to Over the Cap, which is an $83 million increase from his current number.

So even from the Jags' perspective, it would be a highly unlikely proposition. And according to Lawrence, the Jags never even had a conversation about it. (That jives with an ESPN report indicating that that no discussions ever took place.)

"I know we weren't involved in conversations about that, as far as Jacksonville goes. I don't know about the Steelers' desires and wants. I don't know," he said. "This is home for us. And there's a lot more on the football side that we've yet to accomplish here, and I'm excited about what we're building. The future is very bright, and I want to be the guy who's here for a long time."

The Jags just hired a new head coach in former Buccaneers offensive coordinator Liam Coen, and they're still looking for a new general manager. The entire idea behind hiring Coen was that he could help elevate Lawrence's game to a new level. So again, this whole thing seemed a little ridiculous in the first place. And we now have confirmation from several involved (sort of) parties that it was never really real.