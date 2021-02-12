Urban Meyer and Dabo Swinney were adversaries in two major college bowl games. On Friday, Meyer and Swinney spoke for a significant amount of time while watching quarterback Trevor Lawrence's Pro Day at Clemson. Meyer, who last month was named the new head coach of the Jaguars, is expected to select the 2018 national champion with the No. 1 overall pick in the draft.

The Jaguars' expected selection of Lawrence apparently didn't stop 16 other franchises from attending Lawrence's Pro Day, however. Among the other teams that were on hand: the Patriots, Steelers, 49ers, Broncos, Chargers, Dolphins, Eagles, Giants, Lions, Raiders, Saints, Texans and Titans, Falcons, Jets and Panthers, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

All told, Lawrence reinforced on Friday why he will likely be the No. 1 overall pick. Lawrence, who checked in Friday at 6-foot-5 and 213 pounds with 10-inch hands, looked to be in phenomenal shape as he completed a series of passes and drills without any noticeable fatigue. Lawrence's accuracy was also on display while taking snaps from a shotgun as well as under center. His arm strength, as you can see below, was another attribute Lawrence displayed on Friday.

Lawrence was the complete package at Clemson. In three years with the Tigers, he completed 66.6% of his passes for 10,098 yards with 90 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He was also a dual threat, rushing for 943 yards and 19 touchdowns. Despite running significantly less in 2020, Lawrence still rushed for eight touchdowns last fall while leading the Tigers to another appearance in the College Football Playoffs.

Lawrence conducted his pro day on Friday ahead of his upcoming labrum surgery on his non-throwing shoulder. Lawrence wants to have the surgery soon so that he can be ready for workouts this summer. According to Jordan Palmer, a former NFL quarterback who conducted Friday's session, Lawrence wanted to have a pro day to show NFL teams that he has "nothing to hide."

"For him, he could sit there and say, 'I'm not doing it and here's why,'" Palmer recently told Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer. "And you gotta understand where I'm coming from too, my brother [Carson] was the surefire No. 1 pick, no doubt, he played in the Senior Bowl and threw at the combine, because, 'Give me a ball. I'd love to compete. I have nothing to hide. I love throwing.'

"Trevor's the same kind of guy. He loves to compete, has nothing to hide, confident as they come and loves doing it. It's really simple for him. It wasn't really even a discussion."

Along with the expected selection of Lawrence, Meyer has some pieces to work with in Jacksonville. The Jaguars' current roster includes several promising players that includes running back James Robinson, receivers Laviska Shanault Jr., D.J. Chark, Keelan Cole, guard Andrew Norwell and center Brandon Linder, tackle Jawaan Taylor, defensive linemen K'Lavon Chaisson and DaVon Hamilton (who played for Meyer at Ohio State) linebackers Josh Allen, Joe Schobert and Myles Jack, and cornerback C.J. Henderson.

If selected by the Jaguars, Lawrence will work with new Jaguars offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell and passing game coordinator Brian Schottenheimer. Bevell's previous NFL experience includes time working with quarterbacks Brett Favre, Russell Wilson and Matthew Stafford. Bevell won a Super Bowl as the Seahawks' offensive coordinator in 2013. Schottenheimer's previous history with NFL quarterbacks includes time spent with Drew Brees, Philip Rivers, Mark Sanchez, Sam Bradford, Andrew Luck, and most recently as Wilson's offensive coordinator in Seattle.