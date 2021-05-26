The Jaguars got the prize of the 2021 NFL Draft when they selected Trevor Lawrence first overall. Now, all eyes are on the young quarterback as he attempts to return Jacksonville to contention. On a team full of big names, from new coach Urban Meyer to converted QB Tim Tebow, no one is expected to do more for the rebuilt franchise than Lawrence.

This week, in between some of his first practices with the club, the No. 1 pick teamed up with Gatorade to surprise USC commit Jaxson Dart, of Corner Canyon High School in Utah, with the 2020-21 National Football Player of the Year award. Lawrence himself won Gatorade's Georgia Player of the Year honors during his own high school days, so he had special reason to usher Dart into a future college career, virtually congratulating the QB prospect on a job well done.

As an honorary representative of the national Gatorade award, which has been issued to past and present NFL stars like Kyler Murray (2014), Peyton Manning (1994) and Emmitt Smith (1987), Lawrence also spoke with CBS Sports about everything from rookie-year expectations to Tebow's role to his new relationship with previous QB Gardner Minshew:

What makes you most proud about being part of this year's award presentation?

Lawrence: I think everything just kinda coming full circle. You know, going from a similar position -- I won the state Player of the Year award -- to being able to give out this award, it was cool. And what I really appreciate is that it's not just about football, it's about how you do in school and in the community as well. Because all three things are important.

Do you see any similarities between Jaxson Dart and yourself?

(Laughs) The hair, for sure. No, he seems great. I don't know him super well, I just spent about five minutes talking with him afterward, and he seems like a real down-to-Earth kid. He had his bros with him, so I respected that. But he seems like a good kid, obviously a really good player, and I'm excited for him moving forward.

Both you and Tim Tebow have been outspoken about your faith. Why is that so important to you, and do you think it helps establish a deeper relationship off the bat?

Lawrence: It's a connecting point, for sure. For me, that's just always been my answer, just being honest when I get asked questions about what helps keep me going. That's my foundation. Almost everything in my life is football, but I know it won't last forever, it'll be gone some day, so it's just being honest about what's more important.

You've been in a whirlwind this spring, getting married, then drafted, then moving. What's that been like?

Lawrence: Yeah, it's just something that you've gotta get used to, you know? We never really got to take a honeymoon or anything like that, so our marriage didn't start like most peoples' do, but we're also really excited to be in this position. I know a lot of people would probably want to trade places with where we're at, so we're thankful. And Marissa's been great. She's really taken care of a lot of things I just don't have time to do right now, and we're excited.

Before you arrived, Gardner Minshew had his own little fan base in Jacksonville. What's been your first impression of Gardner, and how do you see him fitting in?

Lawrence: Yeah, I really like Gardner. I didn't know him before I came here, but we've known each other for a couple weeks now. He's a great competitor, his teammates love him. And it's a different dynamic coming in as a No. 1 pick, to a place where the quarterback's already been there, and you wonder how that's gonna go. But he's been great. Really helpful. It's not like he's sitting in the corner of meetings trying to get guys on his side. You can just tell this is a guy who just wants to win.

Any chance we'll see any packages this year with you, Gardner and Tebow all on the field at once?

Lawrence: (Laughs) I hope so. We haven't gotten that far, we're still in install, but I hope so.

What's been your early takeaway from working with the receivers you have, in comparison to those you had in college?

Lawrence: Yeah, I would just say it's been with everybody. You see how prepared everyone is. Everything's really detail-oriented, and everyone's ready to work. Like, you'll have receivers coming up to you, saying, 'Can we run a couple of these?' Everyone who's done this before just knows what they're doing.

You've talked about how you and Urban Meyer aren't using a 'five-year plan,' but that you're aiming to win now. Is it too early to say the Jaguars could be in the playoff hunt this year?

Lawrence: (Laughs) You're gonna get me in trouble. I mean, they brought me here to win. That's what I'm here to do. I will say this: I like the pieces we have here. You look at the team, and there's a lot of talented guys here. I don't know what happened the last few years, we don't need to get into that, but there's talent ... You never know what can happen, but we're focused on getting ready to play Houston in September.