From the time the 2021 NFL Draft order was set, Trevor Lawrence's selection by the Jacksonville Jaguars with the No. 1 overall pick was virtually assured save for some sort of act of God or major glitch on draft day. As it turns out, a hiccup as the Jags were on the clock created a few nervous moments as the club made the pick.

In the Jaguars' YouTube Series The Hunt, the team offered an inside look into their war room on draft day and a misunderstanding that held up their selection of Trevor Lawrence. Per NFL rules, the Jaguars were not permitted to officially make their selection until seven of their 10 allotted minutes had passed.

The waiting, however, evidently confused Lawrence. And so when the Jaguars eventually did call, they were sent to his voicemail three times. Lawrence eventually responded to the Jaguars after he was called directly by head coach Urban Meyer.

"We started calling and getting a recording," Jaguars owner Shahid Khan said in The Hunt. "You're seeing that clock tick away and then let's try it again, get the recording. After about three tries, it's like you're over here nervous."

While the Jaguars getting sent to Lawrence's voicemail makes for a funny story after the fact, the scenario put them at risk of a complete disaster that would have turned the 2021 Draft completely on its head. Such a fate befell the Minnesota Vikings in 2003, when time ran out on them at the No. 7-overall pick after they were unable to orchestrate a trade while on the clock. Coincidentally, the Jaguars ended up being the benefactors, as they were bumped up to No. 7 and used the pick on quarterback Byron Leftwich.