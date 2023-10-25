Early returns on the knee brace Trevor Lawrence wore on a short week were more than positive. Lawrence performed well with the brace on in last Thursday's win over the New Orleans Saints and plans to wear the brace this week against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

"We'll probably see that a little bit longer," Lawrence said to reporters Wednesday, via a Jaguars transcript. "It felt a little uncomfortable just wearing it because you're not used to it, but it didn't feel too bad.

"I don't think it hindered my ability to move too much, it felt pretty good. It went well and we'll see it again this week."

How long Lawrence wears the brace depends on the severity of his knee injury. Lawrence isn't expected to miss any time with the injury with the brace on -- and has confidence he can perform well wearing the device. He finished with five scrambles for 62 yards (not including kneeldowns), including a 26- and 23-yard run in the game. Lawrence had a season high in rushing yards despite his presumed limited mobility. He also went 20 of 29 for 204 yards with a touchdown and a 100.4 rating.

"It feels good. I'm continuing to progress and head in the right direction," Lawrence said. "I think it's getting better every day. With something like this, it's not overnight so I understand that too. I feel really good, I'm happy with where I'm at and just trying to be smart and keep getting healthy and not take a step back."

Lawrence wouldn't answer any questions on how his knee is feeling, but will ramp things up as the week progresses.

"I'll definitely be out there this week; I'm going to be smart and see how it feels each day and make a decision how much I do with the training staff and coach and all that," Lawrence said. "I can't give you a straightforward answer on that, but I'll definitely be out there doing something today and as the rest of the week progresses, probably more each day. That's kind of the plan."