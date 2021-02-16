Just four days after his Pro Day at Clemson, potential No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence went under the knife to repair the labrum in his left shoulder. According to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, the procedure "went great," and doctors expect Lawrence to be 100 percent ready for training camp later this summer.

After what was an impressive Pro Day, Lawrence detailed his projected timeline for recovery. It's good that it was his left labrum that was injured instead of his right, but the quarterback is already excited to rehab and begin his professional career.

"Obviously I've got to still continue talking to the doctors and see how the rehab goes, but I think I can throw in six-to-eight weeks after the surgery. And then looking at a four-to-five-month full clearance," Lawrence told ESPN's Rece Davis. "But obviously, I'll be able to do stuff before then. But just glad it's non-throwing shoulder, so shouldn't be too bad. Just got to rehab really hard and work hard to get back. But I'm just excited to get that fixed and start that road to getting healthy."

The Jaguars' expected selection of Lawrence didn't stop 16 other franchises from attending the quarterback's Pro Day. All told, Lawrence reinforced on Friday why he will likely be the No. 1 overall pick. Lawrence, who checked in at 6-foot-5 and 213 pounds with 10-inch hands, looked to be in phenomenal shape as he completed a series of passes and drills without any noticeable fatigue. Lawrence's accuracy was also on display while taking snaps from shotgun as well as under center. His arm strength, as you can see below, was another attribute Lawrence displayed on Friday.

"I was pretty pleased with it," Lawrence said of his Pro Day. "Obviously, like anything, you have some throws that you wish you could go back and hit a little bit better. But as a whole, I think it was a good day."

Lawrence was the complete package at Clemson. In three years with the Tigers, he completed 66.6% of his passes for 10,098 yards with 90 touchdowns and 17 interceptions. He was also a dual threat, rushing for 943 yards and 18 touchdowns. Despite running significantly less in 2020, Lawrence still rushed for eight touchdowns last fall while leading the Tigers to another appearance in the College Football Playoffs.

If selected by the Jaguars, Lawrence will work with new Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer, offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell and passing game coordinator Brian Schottenheimer. Bevell's previous NFL experience includes time working with quarterbacks Brett Favre, Russell Wilson and Matthew Stafford. Bevell won a Super Bowl as the Seahawks' offensive coordinator in 2013. Schottenheimer's previous history with NFL quarterbacks includes time spent with Drew Brees, Philip Rivers, Mark Sanchez, Sam Bradford, Andrew Luck, and most recently as Wilson's offensive coordinator in Seattle.

While he has never coached at the NFL level, Meyer won 85.4% of his games as a head coach in college. After leading Utah to an undefeated season in 2004, Meyer won two national championships in a three-year span at Florida. After one year out of coaching, Meyer became Ohio State's head coach prior to the start of the 2012 season. Meyer went 83-9 during his time in Columbus that included a 2014 national title, three Big Ten titles, a 5-2 record in bowl games and a 7-0 record against rival Michigan.