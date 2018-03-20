Trevor Siemian on backup role with Vikings: A lot of people 'would kill to be in this spot'
Siemian, after starting for Broncos, will be backing up Kirk Cousins with Minnesota
Trevor Siemian's second year as a full-time starter for the Broncos hardly went as planned. He went 5-5, and the Broncos slipped out of contention in the AFC West, let alone the AFC. Siemian threw for 12 touchdowns and 14 interceptions, the year after going for 18 touchdowns and 10 picks in an aggressively average 2016 campaign. He was eventually benched for Brock Osweiler and Paxton Lynch.
With that being said, you can't get benched if you don't start. So Siemian is completely fine with his new digs in Minnesota, where he'll be backing up Kirk Cousins.
"There's a lot of places you could go," Siemian said on a conference call, per The Minneapolis Star-Tribune. "For me to be here in an organization who's knocking on the door of some really great things, I think there's a lot of people that would kill to be in this spot."
The Vikings were in a bizarre spot last year. They had Sam Bradford, Case Keenum and Teddy Bridgewater, and all three players walked. Keenum swapped with Siemian by signing with the Broncos, Bradford signed a $20 million deal with the Cardinals, and Bridgewater is heading to New York to join the Jets. It's one of the strangest years of quarterback turnover for a team in recent memory, but GM Rick Spielman likes the position Minnesota was left in.
"To have a quality backup that if, knock on wood, if he had to step in," he said, via The Minneapolis Star-Tribune. "We feel very confident he could come in and play for us and keep us in the right direction."
The Vikings traded a 2019 fifth-rounder for Siemian, who has a year remaining on his contract. His guaranteed salary is $1,907,000, according to Over The Cap. It's a similar one-two punch to Bradford and Keenum last year for the Vikings, only Cousins has some more prolific seasons under his belt than Bradford, not to mention a decidedly less lengthy injury history. However, the quarterback depth chart in Minnesota is abundantly clear this year, and the Vikings are hoping that they can get over the hump with Cousins at the helm -- or Siemian, if need be.
