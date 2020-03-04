Trevor Siemian receives clean bill of health nearly six months after gruesome ankle injury, per report

Trevor Siemian threw just six passes for the New York Jets in 2019 before suffering a rather gruesome season-ending ankle injury that found him on injured reserve. While last year didn't go as planned, the quarterback has received a clean bill of health this week from specialist Dr. David Porter, according to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network.

This news comes nearly six months after Siemian was hit hard by Browns defensive end Myles Garrett and taken down to the ground, landing awkwardly on that ankle. An MRI done after that injury confirmed he'd be out the rest of the year. Prior to that, Siemian, who was starting in place of Sam Darnold as the Jets franchise QB dealt with mono, completed just three of his six passes for three yards. Now that he is back to full strength, Siemian ,28, can head into free agency looking for a spot on an NFL roster as a veteran backup.

He first entered the league as a seventh round pick of the Denver Broncos in 2015, spent three seasons there and played in 26 games (24 starts). In Denver, Siemian owned a 13-11 record as a starter, and completed 59.3% of his passes for 5,686 yards, 30 touchdowns and 24 interceptions. Before signing with New York last offseason, Siemian spent the 2018 campaign backing up Kirk Cousins in Minnesota.

Of course, there will certainly be higher-profile quarterbacks hitting the free agent market this offseason in search of starting jobs, but Siemian does present a strong option for teams looking for a backup with starting experience in the league.