Trevor Siemian to start Broncos' preseason opener, Paxton Lynch up next

The Denver Broncos are a football team without a starting quarterback. But that'll change in just a few weeks. On Monday, the Broncos revealed how they'll select their starter between either Trevor Siemian, the incumbent, and Paxton Lynch, last year's first-round pick.

First thing's first: there is no starting quarterback. Both are listed as co-starters.

Broncos to release a depth chart later toay. 1st QBs listed as Siemian "OR" Lynch. Rookie Garett Bolles is 1st at left tackle. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 7, 2017

But it appears that Siemian is holding a slight advantage over Lynch. On Monday, Broncos coach Vance Joseph revealed that it'll be Siemian who starts the Broncos' preseason opener against the Bears on Thursday.

#Broncos coach Vance Joseph tells reporters that Trevor Siemian will start in their preseason opener over Paxton Lynch. He's taken a lead — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 7, 2017

But that doesn't mean Siemian can wrap up the gig with a dominant outing. No matter how well he plays, he won't be starting the Broncos' second preseason game against the 49ers on Aug. 19. Starting duties for that game will be handed over to Lynch. So, both quarterbacks will get the chance to audition for the job.

Paxton Lynch will start the second preseason game vs SF. Doesn't look like a decision will be made before then. Each getting a shot. — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) August 7, 2017

And then a decision will likely be made, which makes sense given most teams treat their third preseason game as a dress rehearsal for the regular season. At that point, the Broncos would likely want their starter getting the majority of reps with the first team.

Trevor starts 1st preseason game in Chicago. Paxton starts 2nd one vs SF. After that #Broncos will have their starting QB. @DenverChannel — Lionel Bienvenu (@lionelbienvenu) August 7, 2017

So, who has the better chance of winning the job? All signs point to Siemian, based on his performance during training camp. According to Yahoo Sports' Charles Robinson, "he is ahead in this race basically by default." That kind of assessment doesn't bode well for Lynch. Robinson reported that "Lynch has lost every single practice session to Siemian."

Here's a sample from his report:

Given the talent that Elway believes he has, the grand design is to get Lynch into the starting job at some stage this season. Preferably, things would click for him and he'd win the job outright. But the opposite has happened. If you believe the practice tape that others have watched, Lynch has lost every single practice session to Siemian. His sparse collection of good days has been â at best â on par with Siemian's good days. Lynch's bad days have been exponentially worse. Most notably, a practice in which he threw three straight interceptions and left Elway clench-jawed.

And that doesn't bode well for the Broncos. A year ago, they tried letting Siemian quarterback their team and the results weren't great. In 14 games, Siemian completed 59.5 percent of his passes for 3,401 yards, 18 touchdowns, 10 picks, and an 84.6 passer rating. Despite boasting the league's best defense, the Broncos went 9-7 and missed out on the postseason.

The Broncos need a starting-caliber quarterback -- otherwise they'll continue to waste their defense's immense talent. They thought they were getting one when they spent a first-round pick on Lynch a year ago, but to this point, Lynch has been a disappointment. He filled in for Siemian sparsely last season and struggled in his three games of action, completing 59 percent of his passes for 497 yards, two touchdowns, one pick, and a 79.2 passer rating.

One of those two quarterbacks will eventually emerge with the starting job. It all starts Thursday.