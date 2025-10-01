Arizona Cardinals running back Trey Benson is heading to the injured reserve list due to a knee injury, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Wednesday. Schefter reported that Benson banged his knee at the end of his team's 23-20 loss to the Seattle Seahawks last week and will now miss at the next 4-6 weeks because of the injury, which required arthroscopic surgery on his meniscus.

Benson, who began the season as the backup, was elevated to a larger role during Week 4 after star running back James Conner suffered a season-ending foot injury in a Week 3 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. He finished last week with 35 yards rushing (on eight carries) and caught five passes for 19 yards.

The former third-round pick from the 2024 NFL Draft out of Florida State was expected to play a large role for Arizona heading into his second season. Benson rushed for 69 yards during a Week 1 win over New Orleans, which marked a career-high. On the season, Benson has 29 carries for 160 yards and has caught 13 passes for 64 yards.

With Conner out for the season and Benson out for the foreseeable future, Emari Demercado and Michael Carter could see larger roles within the offense. Demercado has been primarily used as a pass-catching running back this season, as he finished with two catches for 13 yards and a touchdown last week.

The Cardinals face the Tennessee Titans in Week 5 before facing the Indianapolis Colts (Week 6) and Green Bay Packers (Week 7) before their bye week. The soonest that Benson will be able to return is in Week 9 against the Dallas Cowboys.