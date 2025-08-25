At long last, the Cincinnati Bengals and Trey Hendrickson have agreed on a new contract. The four-time Pro Bowler had been mired in a lengthy and tumultuous deliberation with the Bengals, but his new deal will give the NFL's reigning sack king a $14 million raise to boost his salary to $30 million in 2025, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Hendrickson had not participated in the team's spring practices, and while things weren't always pretty, the two sides were able to get something done prior to the start of the 2025 regular season. The 30-year-old defensive end is still set to hit free agency next offseason.

Hendrickson has played a key role on Cincinnati's defense over the past four years. Over that span, he's tallied 57 sacks, 53 tackles for loss and 11 forced fumbles. His 35 sacks over the last two years -- 17.5 in both 2023 and 2024 -- is tops in the NFL.

Prior to signing with the Bengals, Hendrickson spent his first four years with the Saints. He made just three starts during his first three seasons before becoming a full-time starter in 2020, his final season in New Orleans. He parlayed his 13.5 sacks that season into a four-year, $60 million deal with the Bengals during the ensuing offseason.

Getting Hendrickson back is huge for the Bengals, who are coming off a highly disappointing 9-8 season and have missed the playoffs in back-to-back campaigns. Despite Hendrickson's brilliance last year, the Bengals' defense was historically bad during the first 12 games of the season. Cincinnati went 4-8 over that span before winning its last five games and just missing the postseason.

The Bengals made several moves this offseason to improve their defense, firing defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo and replacing him with former Notre Dame DC Al Golden. Cincinnati also signed free agent defensive tackle T.J. Slaton to replace Sheldon Rankins. In the draft, the Bengals spent their first two picks on defense, selecting Shemar Stewart in the first round and linebacker Demetrius Knight Jr. in the second round. Stewart, who was chosen 17th overall, had a lengthy contract dispute of his own with the team before finally signing on July 25.