Cincinnati Bengals pass rusher Trey Hendrickson has relocated from his home in Cincinnati to Jacksonville, Florida, as his holdout over a contract dispute with the Bengals continues, per a report by Dianna Russini of The Athletic. Hendrickson told Russini he relocated to Florida (as his Tuesday Instagram story indicated) as a means of removing himself from the area surrounding Bengals training camp so as to not be a distraction to his teammates.

Hendrickson told Russini that he received two offers from the Bengals in a 24-hour span, but neither contained the guarantees past the first year he is looking for. Hendrickson continues to hope to work out a deal with the Bengals, and maintained that he is willing to make concessions on a contract.

"I was more than willing to take less in some ways in order to make this work," Hendrickson said.

Hendrickson, who has put up 35 combined sacks over the last two seasons, has been looking for a contract that is more in line with the market value for top NFL pass rushers coming off a 17.5-sack season and entering the final year of his deal. Hendrickson is only set to make $15.8 million in the final year of his contract, compared to $40 million contracts that other pass rushers have earned, and he has been in a prolonged holdout from Bengals team activities since they began in the springtime.

"It has been a long negotiation. Trey Hendrickson is a fine player, he's a good guy, we want him here," Bengals owner Mike Brown said Monday. "Dealing with him is sometimes not so easy and that's alright. He's got the right to argue his case. We'll try to make sense of it from our perspective and we'll see. I'm not persuaded that it isn't going to get done, as far as I'm concerned, the sooner the better."

News of Hendrickson being in Jacksonville comes shortly after initial reports that the four-time Pro Bowler and 2024 First-Team All-Pro would not report to training camp on Tuesday.