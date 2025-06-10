The Cincinnati Bengals will be without one of their top playmakers on the defensive side of the ball during this week's mandatory minicamp. Star pass rusher Trey Hendrickson won't attend the team's mandatory minicamp as he seeks a new contract, according to CBS Sports' Jonathan Jones.

Hendrickson stands to be fined $104,768 if he fails to show up to any of the three days of minicamp.

The Bengals pass rusher is entering the final year of his current contract and is seeking a raise from the $16 million salary that he's scheduled to make in 2025.

Hendrickson has developed into one of the sport's most dangerous pass rushers since signing with the Bengals back in free agency in 2021. The 30-year old led the NFL in sacks with 17.5 sacks in 2024 and has registered 17.5 sacks apiece in each of his last two seasons.

Hendrickson has also been a Pro Bowl selection in each of his four seasons with the Bengals, while also being a first-team All-Pro this past season.

The Bengals have been taking care of many of their star players by rewarding them with contract extensions recently. The team inked quarterback Joe Burrow to a five-year, $275 million extension back in 2023. In addition, Cincinnati rewarded their top two wide receivers -- Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins -- with a four-year extensions worth over $100 million each in March.

Cincinnati is coming off of a 9-8 season in which the team missed the playoffs for the second consecutive campaign.