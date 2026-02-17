With the NFL franchise tag window opening Tuesday, the Bengals now have a big decision to make with Trey Hendrickson. After an offseason of drama in 2025, the two sides could be headed down the same path in 2026.

Last year, Hendrickson sat out most of training camp while trying to secure a new deal from the Bengals. The 31-year-old didn't land a long-term contract, but he did score a $13 million raise for 2025. His contract is now expiring, which means he's headed for free agency -- unless, of course, the Bengals hit him with the franchise tag.

The Bengals essentially have three options this offseason when it comes to Hendrickson's future, so let's take a look at what they might do.

Hit him with the franchise tag

When Hendrickson received a raise last season, it would have made sense for him to ask for a no-tag clause, but that didn't happen, which means the Bengals can use the tag this year. Although the defensive end tag is expected to be about $27.2 million, Hendrickson will get more than that because players receive either the tag number or a 20% bump from their prior salary. A 20% bump would put his tag figure closer to $30.2 million.

The Bengals had one of the NFL's worst defenses last year, and one thing they could absolutely use is pass-rushing help. If they tag Hendrickson, they'd keep a top-tier pass rusher at a bargain rate. Although Hendrickson is 31, his age wouldn't be a major factor here because the commitment would be for just one season. If he had a big year in 2026, the Bengals could tag him again at a cost of $36.24 million. That would put him under team control for two years at $66.24 million total, with only $30.2 million guaranteed.

Hendrickson played just seven games last season due to injury, so there is an injury concern. But again, if injuries resurfaced in 2026, the Bengals could simply let him walk in 2027.

The downside is that the Bengals and Hendrickson don't appear to be on great terms. If he were tagged, both sides would have until mid-July to work out a long-term deal. If they couldn't reach one last offseason, it's unlikely they would this year, especially with Hendrickson a year older. A tag could set up another training camp holdout ... unless the Bengals tag him with another plan in mind, which takes us to our next option.

Tag-and-trade

This isn't something you see in the NFL very often, but definitely does happen. The Bengals could tag Hendrickson and then shop him. For Cincinnati, this would be the best-case scenario. Yes, they'd lose him, but they'd likely land one or two draft picks they could use to rebuild their defense.

They'd need a trade partner, but that shouldn't be difficult. Nearly every team is looking to improve its pass rush, and the NFL Scouting Combine falls within the two-week tag window. That gives the Bengals a chance to gauge Hendrickson's market in Indianapolis before the window closes March 3. They also wouldn't have to trade him immediately; they could wait for the best offer.

A notable recent tag-and-trade came in 2022 when the Packers tagged Davante Adams, who definitely did NOT want to be tagged. Less than 10 days later, he was traded to Las Vegas. Defensively, tagged-and-traded players in recent years include Chandler Jones (2022), Frank Clark (2019) and Dee Ford (2019).

Although I think this makes a lot of sense for the Bengals, Pete Prisco doesn't agree.

"That's always risky if you try and do that because you could get stuck with him," Prisco said Tuesday on CBS Sports HQ.

The Bengals might not get ideal compensation, but it's highly unlikely they'd get stuck. In a worst-case scenario, they'd accept the best available offer, even if they didn't love it.

Cincinnati's front office isn't known for aggressive moves like this, but it also wasn't known for in-season trades -- and it pulled off a notable one in October when it acquired Joe Flacco. Basically, don't rule this out.

Let him walk

If the Bengals want a drama-free offseason, this is the simplest solution. Instead of tagging Hendrickson, they'd let him leave in free agency. Using the tag would immediately eat up $30.2 million in cap space, a massive number for a team with a ton of holes to fill in free agency, especially on defense.

The upside of letting him walk is financial flexibility. The downside is getting nothing in return. Hendrickson led the NFL in sacks in 2024, and pass rushers are always in demand. Letting him leave empty-handed wouldn't be ideal, but it would allow both sides to move on immediately. (The Bengals could potentially receive a compensatory pick if Hendrickson signed with another team, but that would depend on several factors.)

Possible landing spots

If Hendrickson reaches free agency or gets traded, he'll be with a new team in 2026. So where could he land?

The best landing spot might be just 115 miles west of Cincinnati. The Colts need pass-rush help, and a move would reunite Hendrickson with former Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo, now the Colts' DC. After signing with the Bengals in 2021, Hendrickson blossomed under Anarumo, recording at least 14 sacks in three of four seasons -- including 17.5 in both 2023 and 2024.

The 49ers finished with the NFL's fewest sacks last year (20), and they need to do anything they can to get some help in the pass-rushing department.

The Patriots made a big splash in free agency last offseason, and with a healthy amount of salary cap space, it wouldn't be surprising if they get aggressive again this year. The Patriots actually posted the league's worst sack differential last year, allowing 48 while recording 35. Mike Vrabel will be looking for pass-rush upgrades.

The Titans have more cap space than anyone. If Hendrickson chases the biggest paycheck, this fit makes sense. And let's not forget: Robert Saleh is a defensive coach, so he'll certainly be looking for some game wreckers on that side of the ball.

For any team that might be interested in Hendrickson, Prisco did issue a stern warning.

"Here's the problem with Trey Hendrickson: Injury and age," Prisco said. "You're talking about a guy who missed time last year and you're also talking about a guy who's 31 years old, but the allure and attraction of a pass-rusher like him will set the market for him."

Despite missing 10 games last season, Prisco still expects the 2024 sack leader to garner significant interest.

I think there's going to be teams interested in adding him. There's going to be a lot of teams who are pass-rush needy. All you have to do is go back to the last two Super Bowls and who won them: Well, the Eagles, they could rush the passer. The Seattle Seahawks, they could rush the passer. A lot of teams need that guy. He's going to have a big market even though he's 31. I think there will be caution involved with the contract. You can't give him a megadeal because of the age, but he's going to get some kind of deal, probably a three-year deal, that's going to see him end up with some team that needs pass-rush help.

Right now, the Bengals hold all the leverage. If Hendrickson hits free agency, he'll have a market -- but there's no guarantee he gets there since Cincinnati can simply tag him. This will be an interesting situation to watch over the next few weeks.