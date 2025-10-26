Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson has been ruled out of his team's Week 8 game against the New York Jets after suffering a right hip injury. Hendrickson, who had been nursing an issue with his hip entering Sunday's game, was forced to leave after suffering the injury during the second quarter.

After rushing against Jets offensive lineman Olu Fashanu, Hendrickson went down and writhed in pain momentarily after taking a hit from John Simpson before getting back up on his feet and trying to jog off. Hendrickson was seen moving gingerly to the locker room and was subsequently declared out for the rest of the game.

In the week leading up to Sunday's game, Hendrickson had been limited in practice Wednesday and Thursday before sitting out practice Friday. The loss of Hendrickson deprives Cincinnati of their best pass rusher, as he has four sacks so far this season after leading the NFL with 17.5 a year ago.

Following Hendrickson's injury, the Bengals went into the locker room for halftime up 24-13 on the visiting Jets.