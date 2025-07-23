Trey Hendrickson is training away from Bengals; Four NBA reunions we would like to see
Plus, the latest from Big Ten Media Days
NFL FANS
While much of the country is dealing with terms like "heat dome" and "corn sweat," we're able to turn our minds to the fall as 26 NFL teams reported to training camp on Tuesday. Unsurprisingly, news was pouring out of camps all day, and it's enough to set one to daydreaming about firing up the grill for a football Sunday.
- Bears quarterback Caleb Williams set a lofty goal: putting up the first 4,000-yard passing season in Bears history and completing 70% of his passes.
- Also in the NFC NorLions coach Dan Campbell isn't known for mincing words, and he made it clear his team is looking to bounce back from a disappointing finish to last season, saying, "We're going to close out some of these debts."
- While James Cook continues to seek a lucrative contract extension with the Bills, the running back will be reporting to training camp.
- The Patriots are hoping to challenge the Bills for divisional superiority, and they're hoping former Bills star Stefon Diggs will be a key part of the team. Diggs will be on the practice field on Wednesday after being medically cleared less than nine months after suffering a torn ACL.
- Cowboys QB Dak Prescott knows postseason success defines a legacy, and he said he would "give the money I make to win and be broke."
- We also have a look at the five biggest storylines in the league as training camps kick off.
Move the jerseys and hoodies to the front of your closet. We're just over 40 days away from football season.
- Venus Williams, 45, won her first match since 2023.
- Oilers stars Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl suited up to play a little beer league hockey.
- Royals pitcher Rich Hill, 45, became the oldest player in Major League Baseball.
- Hurricanes QB Carson Beck says he's "been 100% for a while now" and is ready for the NCAA season after offseason elbow surgery.
- Angel Reese has set another double double record.
- Five-time Pro Bowl tight end Jimmy Graham will officially retire from the NFL as a member of the Saints.
- In more impactful Saints retirement news, Tyrann Mathieu announced his retirement on Tuesday, ending a 12-year career for "Honey Badger."
- After his dominant win over Daniel Dubois on Saturday, Oleksandr Usyk put his spot at the top of the CBS Sports' boxing pound-for-pound rankings on lockdown.
- Marcus Smart says Luka Dončić reaching out to him impacted his decision to join the Lakers.
- After averaging 29.3 points, 7.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists, Jazz forward Kyle Filipowski earned NBA 2K26 Summer League MVP honors.
- UFC 320 landed a pair of title fights as light heavyweight champion Magomed Ankalaev will rematch Alex Pereira, and Merab Dvalishvili will defend his bantamweight championship against Cory Sandhagen.
- The UFC 321 main event was also announced, with Tom Aspinall set to make the first defense of his heavyweight championship against two-time former title challenger Ciryl Gane.
- Raiders coach Pete Carrol set high expectations for his team, saying, "We're gonna win a ton."
TREY HENDRICKSON AND THE CINCINNATI BENGALS
The contract drama surrounding Trey Hendrickson and the Bengals continued as Hendrickson left Cincinnati and headed to Jacksonville, Florida. Last season's NFL sack leader made the decision not to report to training camp and plans to remain on the sidelines for the offseason unless he can reach a new contract with Cincinnati.
According to Hendrickson, the Bengals submitted two offers in a 24-hour stretch, with neither containing guarantees beyond the first season. "I was more than willing to take less in some ways in order to make this work," Hendrickson said.
John Breech broke down the situation and predicted when it might reach an end.
- Breech: "Hendrickson was in Cincinnati over the weekend, which may have been a goodwill sign from him that he was hoping to have his contract done before the start of training camp. That won't be happening now, but that doesn't mean this has to drag out. The Bengals and Hendrickson both want to get the deal done, so the prediction here is that the two sides get something done by Aug. 1. That timing would allow Hendrickson to make his training camp debut during an Aug. 2 practice that will be held in front of thousands of fans at Paycor Stadium."
- Fever superstar Caitlin Clark said, "This is the first time I haven't felt like a young body" as she has dealt with several injuries throughout the season.
- Rams QB Matthew Stafford will be limited to start training camp as he deals with back soreness heading into his 17th NFL season.
- Rough news out of Miami as Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill revealed that he is not his own son's favorite player.
- Mavericks fans missed out on some measure of revenge for the Luka Dončić trade after LeBron James "had eyes" for playing in Dallas before picking up his Lakers option.
- Bad news for ACC court and field stormers as the conference commissioner tightened rules surrounding the post-game celebrations.
- The Brewers' winning streak ended at 11 games.
- Trevon Diggs said he was "hurt" after the Cowboys docked him $500,000.
- Amid the tension between the Cowboys and Micah Parsons, the two sides reportedly have not come to the negotiating table for contract talks.
- Alex Anzalone is another player struggling in contract negotiations, with the Lions captain saying he's "disappointed" with where things currently stand.
- 49ers star wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk is recovering from a torn ACL and MCL suffered in Week 7 of last season and general manager John Lynch is now saying, "We're not anywhere close to having a concrete timeline" for Aiyuk's return.
🏈 Big Ten Media Days bring interesting perspectives from coaches
Coaches hit the podium on Tuesday at Big Ten Media Days and some interesting insights were given into their programs. One of the top stories of the day saw Indiana coach Curt Cignetti take a few digs at the SEC. Cignetti has seen his team face criticism for their selection into the College Football Playoff last season, with many seeing their schedule as "soft" compared to SEC teams such as Alabama who missed the cut. New criticism bubbled up when Indiana cancelled a home-and-home series with Virginia that was scheduled to begin in 2027.
Cignetti returned fire at those critics, as well as the SEC as a whole, by pointing out SEC out-of-conference schedules and saying that his team "figured we would just adopt SEC scheduling philosophy."
Nebraska coach Matt Rhule addressed Scott Frost's comments from earlier in the month that the Cornhuskers position was "the wrong job" for him. While those comments stirred up the Nebraska faithful, Rhule said he was empathetic to Frost's situation and faced his own struggles after taking the job.
"This wasn't a good job," Rhule said. "It was not a good job, but we've made it a good job, and we're about to make it a great job. This will be one of the best jobs in the country."
Make sure to check out our 2025 Big Ten coach rankings to see where Cignetti and Rhule rank in the conference.
🏀 NBA reunions we would like to see
NBA's free agency season produced a few throwback reunions with Damian Lillard returning to the Trail Blazers and Chris Paul making his way back to the Clippers. There's nothing quite like a player being welcomed back to his former city as a returning hero. With that in mind, Jasmyn Wimbish took a look around the league to identify four NBA reunions we would like to see.
While LeBron James picked up his option to remain with the Lakers, the door is open for him to end his career in one of the cities in which he previously won championships. Wimbish visualized a storybook ending for James with a return to the Cavaliers to end his career.
- Wimbish: "A third stint would bring James' journey full circle. As he approaches retirement, can you imagine a more perfect ending that LeBron ending his career in the place where it all began? There would quite literally be a movie made about it if that were to happen. And to top it all off, James would be returning to a Cavaliers team poised to make a deep playoff run. While he'll be turning 41 in December, James could be the missing piece to put Cleveland over the edge to deliver another championship, and if this were to be his last season, there wouldn't be a more fairytale ending than James winning a title with Cleveland to close the book on his NBA career."
