Another day, another big name on the NFL trade market. The Cincinnati Bengals entered the 2025 offseason aiming to secure three of their top players with long-term contracts, including pass rusher Trey Hendrickson. Now, with free agency around the corner, the club has given Hendrickson permission to seek a trade.

This isn't the first time Hendrickson has sought a fresh start, as the veteran defensive end also requested a trade ahead of the 2024 season, only to return and lead the NFL in sacks (17.5). The primary holdup between Hendrickson and the Bengals: The edge rusher is approaching the final year of his contract, and he's reportedly been seeking a pay raise since also logging 17.5 sacks in 2023.

Where might the four-time Pro Bowler end up in 2025? Even at 30 years old, in search of an elevated salary, Hendrickson should have a formidable market thanks to his production. So here's a rundown of the most logical landing spots, keeping in mind Hendrickson is already owed more than $18 million this year:

This would take some serious salary-cap gymnastics, but the Falcons need edge-rushing help like no other, and they've seen Hendrickson do damage firsthand, previously playing against the former New Orleans Saints prospect in the NFC South. General manager Terry Fontenot was also on staff with the Saints when Hendrickson was drafted and developed into a Pro Bowler.

The Colts spent an early pick on Laiatu Latu just last offseason, and Kwity Paye has been a steady starter on the other side. Indy ranked just 25th in sacks in 2024, however, and new defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo ran the Bengals' defense when Cincinnati spent big bucks to lure Hendrickson from the Saints, then oversaw each of Hendrickson's prolific seasons in the AFC North.

After dealing Preston Smith during the 2024 season, the Packers could use a proven counterpart for Rashan Gary and the young Lukas Van Ness off the edge. They've also got plenty of money to spend, with more than $46 million in projected 2025 cap space. Filling their pass-rushing need via trade would potentially also allow them to focus on addressing cornerback in free agency.

The Bears just gave up picks -- and a big contract -- to Montez Sweat in 2023, but they could use another proven edge presence. And they've already proven willing to part with picks for immediate help this offseason. New Bears defensive coordinator Dennis Allen also has a history with Hendrickson, serving the same role with the Saints when the pass rusher made a name for himself in New Orleans.

The Commanders just worked the phone lines to land Deebo Samuel, but they only surrendered a fifth-round pick to bolster their wide receiver room. They could still use a bona fide pass rusher for Dan Quinn's defense, and they're also still flush with cap space, projected to enter free agency with more than $60 million at their disposal. If Washington is serious about contending, he'd be a quick fix up front.