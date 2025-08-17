The Cincinnati Bengals entered the 2025 NFL offseason aiming to secure three of their top players with long-term contracts: wide receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, plus pass rusher Trey Hendrickson.

While both Chase and Higgins were inked to lucrative extensions, Hendrickson remains without a new deal ... and now after a winding road this offseason, the Bengals are listening to trade offers for the All-Pro defensive end, according to NFL Media.

The report comes after Hendrickson requested a trade earlier this offseason amid a stalemate in negotiations, then skipped mini-camp and missed part of training camp before ultimately reporting to the team. With the Bengals unwilling to meet his price, they are now apparently willing to move on instead.

So, where might Hendrickson end up in 2025? Even at 30 years old, in search of an elevated salary, he should have a formidable market, should the Bengals budge. So here's a rundown of the most logical landing spots, keeping in mind Hendrickson is already owed more than $18 million this year:

The Panthers had a dreadful pass rush last season, generating pressure on just 25.2% of dropbacks (dead last) and also ranking dead last in average time to pressure (2.75 seconds). They could get some additional juice from Day 2 draft picks Nic Scourton (who unfortunately suffered a collapsed lung in practice this week) and Princely Umanmielen, but Hendrickson would obviously be a completely different caliber of player to drop into Ejiro Evero's defense.

Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald can manufacture a pass rush out of cobbled-together pieces as well as anyone out there, but what if he didn't have to? Seattle has a bunch of guys who should be pretty good pass rushers, but dropping Hendrickson into the mix would take things to another level.

The Colts spent an early pick on Laiatu Latu just last offseason, and Kwity Paye has been a steady starter on the other side. Indy ranked just 25th in sacks in 2024, however, and new defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo ran the Bengals' defense when Cincinnati spent big bucks to lure Hendrickson from the Saints; he personally oversaw each of Hendrickson's prolific seasons in the AFC North.

After dealing Preston Smith during the 2024 season, the Packers could still use a proven counterpart for Rashan Gary and the young Lukas Van Ness off the edge. They've also got plenty of money to spend, with more than $31 million in remaining 2025 cap space. The draft was all about bolstering Jordan Love's supporting cast with two early wide receiver investments; now how about shoring up the other side?

The Lions addressed their offensive line early in the 2025 NFL Draft, also adding wide receiver depth. One area that went curiously overlooked: pass rusher, despite the team desperately needing the since-departed Za'Darius Smith to step in as an Aidan Hutchinson replacement last season. With more than $40 million in 2025 salary cap space still available, they could be a prime landing spot for a proven talent.