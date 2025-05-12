The Cincinnati Bengals entered the 2025 NFL offseason aiming to secure three of their top players with long-term contracts: wide receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, plus pass rusher Trey Hendrickson. While both Chase and Higgins have since inked lucrative extensions, Hendrickson remains without a new deal ... and apparently without any communication from the Bengals.

The All-Pro defensive end told ESPN Monday that he hasn't spoken with Cincinnati since April's NFL Draft, claiming Bengals brass is all but breaking a promise from last offseason to rework his deal: "Rather than using collaboration to ... bring me home to the team, they are no longer communicating," Hendrickson said. "I have been eagerly awaiting a resolution of this situation, but that's hard to do when there is no discussion and an evident lack of interest in reaching mutual goals."

Hendrickson's statement came two months after reports indicated the Bengals had given the Pro Bowl pass rusher permission to seek a trade. This isn't the first time the two sides have publicly verged on a breakup, as the veteran also requested a trade ahead of the 2024 season, only to return and lead the NFL in sacks (17.5). The former New Orleans Saints edge rusher is approaching the final year of his contract, and he's reportedly been seeking a pay raise since also logging 17.5 sacks in 2023.

Where might Hendrickson end up in 2025? Even at 30 years old, in search of an elevated salary, he should have a formidable market, should the Bengals budge. So here's a rundown of the most logical landing spots, keeping in mind Hendrickson is already owed more than $18 million this year:

Here's why the Bengals' top two 2025 NFL Draft picks sat out during the team's rookie minicamp Shanna McCarriston

Few teams have poured more resources into the front seven this offseason, with Arizona spending big to reunite Josh Sweat with coach Jonathan Gannon, then using a first-round pick on interior man Walter Nolen. Rumor has it the Cards were also interested in edge rusher Mykel Williams in Round 1; they're just all in on beefing up Gannon's rotation. And they've still got more than $30 million in 2025 salary cap space.

The Colts spent an early pick on Laiatu Latu just last offseason, and Kwity Paye has been a steady starter on the other side. Indy ranked just 25th in sacks in 2024, however, and new defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo ran the Bengals' defense when Cincinnati spent big bucks to lure Hendrickson from the Saints; he personally oversaw each of Hendrickson's prolific seasons in the AFC North.

After dealing Preston Smith during the 2024 season, the Packers could still use a proven counterpart for Rashan Gary and the young Lukas Van Ness off the edge. They've also got plenty of money to spend, with more than $31 million in remaining 2025 cap space. The draft was all about bolstering Jordan Love's supporting cast with two early wide receiver investments; now how about shoring up the other side?

The Commanders dealt picks to add both Deebo Samuel and Laremy Tunsil this offseason. Yet they could still use a bona fide pass rusher for Dan Quinn's defense, which got more of a secondary focus early in the 2025 draft with Trey Amos' arrival at cornerback. If Washington is serious about contending, Hendrickson could be a quick fix up front, pairing with Dorance Armstrong and Co.

The Lions addressed their offensive line early in the 2025 NFL Draft, also adding wide receiver depth. One area that went curiously overlooked: pass rusher, despite the team desperately needing the since-departed Za'Darius Smith to step in as an Aidan Hutchinson replacement last season. With more than $40 million in 2025 salary cap space still available, they could be a prime landing spot for a proven talent.