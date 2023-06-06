The 49ers have all but declared second-year quarterback Brock Purdy the front-runner for the permanent starting job going into the 2023 NFL season. They reportedly even fielded trade calls for backup Trey Lance, the former No. 3 overall draft pick. But that doesn't mean Lance isn't committed to San Francisco, saying this week he "absolutely" wants to stay with the 49ers despite a cloudy future.

"I knew where I wanted to be," Lance said, per The Forum of Fargo-Moorhead. "I just want an opportunity to compete. I love it here. I love the coaching staff. I love working with (QBs coach Brian) Griese and (assistant) Klay (Kubiak) and now Klint (Kubiak) as well. Love the quarterback room, love the guys in the locker room. No doubt for me, this is absolutely where I want to be."

If Purdy, 23, progresses through rehab from elbow surgery as expected, the 2022 seventh-rounder figures to make any offseason QB competition "moot," The Forum speculates. All signs point to San Francisco turning to Purdy as the Week 1 starter, if possible.

But Lance opened organized team activities (OTAs) taking all of the club's first-team reps at practice, and he's still got coach Kyle Shanahan's public endorsement as a potential long-term starter. That despite only playing eight games in two NFL seasons.

"I understand the unusual circumstances of when you trade up for a quarterback with the third pick in the draft how you're expecting him to be the man for a long time," Shanahan said previously. "And we did expect that, and I still believe that he can be (that). You're also not expecting the last pick in the draft to come in and play at that level."

"We were ready to go with Trey (last year)," the coach continued. "And Trey was going to go through a lot (last) year, and I believe he would have gotten to a level where he did similar stuff (to Purdy). He missed that (chance due to injury). Brock came in and did it. Now, I truly believe Trey can go do that. But Brock's already done it. And that's a very good thing for us to have."