The San Francisco 49ers have a decision to make in the near future about their staring quarterback. Will it be seventh-round pick Brock Purdy, who stepped into the starting lineup last year and went 7-1 as a rookie, or Trey Lance, who the 49ers gave up a king's ransom for at No. 3 overall? On the heels of Purdy's success in 2022, other teams have reportedly taken an interest in Lance.

The 49ers, according to NFL Media, have received trade inquiries from several teams looking into Lance. Ian Rapoport reports that San Francisco has not been making these calls, only fielding them.

Lance was given the keys to the 49ers offense last season, but suffered a season-ending ankle injury in Week 2. The injury gave Jimmy Garoppolo his starting job back, but the veteran injured his foot in Week 13, paving the way for Purdy's takeover.

Lance is 2-2 as a starter in his two NFL seasons, and has completed 54.9 percent of his passes for 797 yards, five touchdowns and three interceptions in eight career games played. Unfortunately, injuries have been a headline in the 22-year-old's young career. He revealed last offseason that a finger injury affected his rookie campaign, causing him to throw the football differently, and then, of course, suffered a broken ankle this past season.

It remains to be seen how much Lance can improve at the NFL level, but the 49ers may be in no rush to part ways with him. Purdy is recovering from elbow surgery this offseason, and may not be ready to start the 2023 season -- and possibly miss the entire campaign. That being said, the 49ers also signed Sam Darnold this offseason, and if a team presents the 49ers with an offer they can't refuse, Lance could be on the move.