Instead of fighting for a spot on the Cowboys' roster, Will Grier will use Dallas' preseason finale against the Raiders as an audition tape. Grier will play the entirety of Saturday night's game despite being told by the Cowboys that he won't be with them moving forward, according to the Dallas Morning News.

Grier was made expendable after the Cowboys traded a 2024 fourth-round pick to the 49ers in exchange for former first-round pick Trey Lance. The Cowboys informed Grier of the trade before it happened, per the report.

With Dak Prescott sitting out, Grier and Cooper Rush have handled the Cowboys' quarterback responsibilities this preseason. Through two games, Grier has gone 35 of 39 (a 71.4 completion percentage) for 335 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. He's been sacked six times and has compiled an 86.7 passer rating. To compare, Rush (who has thrown 23 fewer passes this preseason than Grier) has completed 73.1% of his passes this preseason with one touchdown, no picks and a 104.5 passer rating.

Grier's regular season experience is just two games during his rookie season. He went 27 of 44 for 224 yards with three picks in a late-season loss to the Colts. His second start lasted less than two quarters after he was injured following a sack by Saints pass rusher Cameron Jordan.

The 28-year-old Grier won't be staying in Dallas, but the Cowboys are nonetheless giving him a chance to show the NFL's 31 other teams what he can do ahead of the start of the regular season.