The NFL's window to franchise-tag players opens on Tuesday, and there are three tags to keep in mind: the non-exclusive franchise tag, the exclusive franchise tag and the transition tag.

The non-exclusive tag is a one-year deal for the player that will pay him the average of the top-five salaries at his position over the last five years, or 120% of his previous salary -- whichever number is greater. Players with the non-exclusive tag are allowed to negotiate with other teams, but their current team can match any offer, or receive two-first round picks as compensation if he signs with another squad. The exclusive tag is similar to the non-exclusive tag, minus the important distinction that the player cannot negotiate with other teams. Also, the pay is the average of the top-five salaries at the position for the current year instead of the last five years.

There are legitimate tag candidates such as Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins or Miami Dolphins safety Jevon Holland, but what about Kansas City Chiefs offensive lineman Trey Smith? The former sixth-round pick could reset the offensive guard market this offseason, but a franchise tag appears unlikely for Smith. Why? It's because of how the franchise tag figure is determined for offensive linemen.

According to Over The Cap, the highest-paid right guard in the NFL is currently Chris Lindstrom of the Atlanta Falcons, whose contract has an AAV of $20.5 million. Yet the franchise tag number for offensive lineman this year is $25,156,000! That's because the franchise tag doesn't average the top-five salaries for right guard or left guard -- it averages the top-five salaries of all offensive linemen.

As ESPN points out, the transition tag is more likely for Smith than one of the franchise tags. The transition tag pays out the average of the top-10 salaries at the position instead of the top five, and allows the team to match any offer the player receives from another club. However, if Smith ended up signing with another team, the Chiefs would receive no compensation if they decided not to match the offer. (For what it's worth, The Athletic reports that the Chiefs are not likely to use either tag.)

Smith is one of the more intriguing free agents set to hit the open market this offseason. Not only has he missed just one start in four NFL seasons, but also made his first Pro Bowl in 2024 after being tied in recording the most pass-block snaps without a sack (665). He's one of the premier interior offensive lineman in the NFL, and is due for a raise in pay -- whether that comes from the Chiefs, another team or the transition tag.