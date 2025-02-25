The Kansas City Chiefs have invested a lot in their offensive line. They've made three different linemen among the highest-paid players at their respective positions, with Joe Thuney, Creed Humphrey and Jawaan Taylor checking in near the top of the charts for guards, centers and tackles, respectively. Another important member of the offensive line is set to hit free agency this offseason, with Trey Smith's rookie contract having expired.

General manager Brett Veach told reporters in Indianapolis on Tuesday that the team is "pretty optimistic" it can retain Smith, via NFL Media. Veach also noted that the Chiefs have "already had some good dialogue with [Smith]" and his agents at CAA.

Given his track record, Smith should be expected to become one of the highest-paid guards in football. Spotrac projects that Smith's deal will earn him $19.7 million per year, for example, and that would make him the fourth-highest paid guard in the league. Given the way market forces work, though, it wouldn't be surprising if he actually became the league's highest-paid guard, surpassing Eagles guard Landon Dickerson, whose contract averages $21 million per season.

The former sixth-round pick is a four-year starter who is coming off a Pro Bowl season and will only turn 26 years old this offseason. He has yet to rank outside the top 15 guards in Pro Football Focus' grading system in any season, and he has improved as a pass blocker with each passing year, allowing fewer and fewer pressures and sacks each season. He's about to head into his prime, and he'll get paid like it.

The big question is whether the Chiefs can even afford to keep him, given their other outlays along the offensive line. If they decide they do want to keep Smith, it may mean cutting ties with Thuney, Taylor or both, just so they can make the money work. And that would require shuffling elsewhere on the line. Given the way the line performed in Kansas City's Super Bowl loss to the Eagles, though, there may be an appetite for significant change.