The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are experiencing some unexpected turbulence ahead of the 2025 season. All-Pro left tackle Tristan Wirfs will miss the start of the season after undergoing surgery on his right knee, according to CBS Sports NFL insider Jonathan Jones.

Wirfs underwent arthroscopic surgery on Tuesday after he aggravated an injury that forced him to miss one game last season, according to the Tampa Bay Times. Additional damage was found at the time of the surgery, per the report.

While it's unclear how much time he will miss, Wirfs is expected to begin the season on the Buccaneers' physically unable to perform (PUP) list.

Jones called Wirfs' situation an "unexpected offseason setback" for the Buccaneers, who will now have to find a suitable temporarily replacement at left tackle. Charlie Heck, a six-year NFL veteran with 23 career starts under his belt, is currently in line to start in place of Wirfs.

While they may find a temporary fix, losing Wirfs is still a significant blow for the Buccaneers. Wirfs, the 13th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, is a four-time Pro Bowler who earned his second career All-Pro berth in 2024. He recently came in at No. 20 on CBS Sports Senior Writer Pete Prisco's annual list of the NFL's top-100 players.

Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield will likely be the player most impacted by Wirf's absence. Wirfs protects Mayfield's blind side after all, and he has given the former No. 1 overall pick stellar protection since they became teammates back in 2023.

Mayfield, like the rest of his teammates, will now have to make the necessary adjustments to weather Wirf's absence, however long it lasts.

What is the PUP?

The physically unable to perform (PUP) list is a roster designation for players with football-related injuries. When applied prior to training camp, PUP players still count against a team's offseason roster and can partake in all team activities except for practice. Players can be activated from PUP to practice at any point, but if they remain on PUP after rosters are finalized in the preseason, they will no longer count against the active roster but are required to sit out at least the first four games of the season.

Buccaneers' options without Wirfs

The top candidate to replace Wirfs at left tackle to open 2025 is the veteran reserve Heck, who signed a one-year deal with Tampa Bay in free agency. Heck, 28, spent last season with the San Francisco 49ers and was originally a fourth-round draft pick of the Houston Texans in 2020. He has 23 career starts, and his father, Andy, is the Kansas City Chiefs' offensive line coach.

The Buccaneers could also explore free agency for last-minute help, though the pickings are slim. Longtime Dallas Cowboys left tackle Tyron Smith, who spent 2024 with the New York Jets, announced his retirement in April, but it's possible Tampa Bay could try to lure the eight-time Pro Bowler back onto the field for a final go-round. Other free agents include former Cleveland Browns standout Jedrick Wills and former Seattle Seahawks veteran George Fant.

A trade could also be a possibility, though few teams are willing to cough up a quality left tackle.

Highest Pass-Blocking Grade Among Tackles Last Season

Source: Pro Football Focus

Buccaneers' early 2025 schedule

Knowing Wirfs is likely to miss at least four games to open the new season, how might Tampa Bay fare without him? Here's a look at the team's early slate:

Week Date Game 1 Sept. 7 @ Falcons 2 Sept. 15 @ Texans 3 Sept. 21 vs. Jets 4 Sept. 28 vs. Eagles 5 Oct. 5 @ Seahawks 6 Oct. 12 vs. 49ers

This isn't exactly a cakewalk of a stretch to be without an All-Pro left tackle. Atlanta just added two first-round pass rushers to Raheem Morris' defense. Houston boasts one of the stingiest defenses in the game under DeMeco Ryans, with both Will Anderson Jr. and Danielle Hunter flying off the edge. The reigning Super Bowl champion Eagles just dominated the Chiefs in the big game thanks to their front. And both Seattle and San Francisco have respected defensive minds.