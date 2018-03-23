Troubled ex-Raider Aldon Smith reportedly arrested again in San Francisco

Aldon Smith has reportedly been arrested for the second time this month, after he allegedly violated a court order that prohibited him from contacting the victim of a domestic abuse incident earlier this month, per The San Francisco Chronicle. Smith turned himself in on Thursday morning.

In the initial incident, the former pass rusher for the 49ers and Raiders was accused by his fiancee of biting her wrists while intoxicated. He is due in court next month for counts of domestic violence, false imprisonment, vandalism and assault with force likely to produce bodily injury.

Smith has been arrested and charged for numerous issues involving substance abuse in the past. Smith was arrested for DUI charges in 2012, 2013 and 2015. The last incident was a hit and run that led to Smith being released from the 49ers. He pleaded no contest to the hit and run to get the DUI charges dropped.

It was reported that Smith consumed multiple bottles of tequila prior to the incident with his fiancee this month, and he announced he was entering himself into a rehab program after the arrest.

Smith's promising NFL career has been derailed by his legal troubles. Just 28, he has tallied 47.5 sacks in just 59 games played, including a 19.5 sack 2012 season. Since then, it's been one arrest after another. Smith last played with the Raiders in 2015, playing in nine games and recording 3.5 sacks. The Raiders cut him on March 5 after keeping him on the reserve/suspended list. His latest arrest made keeping him untenable.