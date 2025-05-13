The last time the Dallas Cowboys won the Super Bowl, the first PlayStation was released, Amazon launched as a bookstore, TLC and Oasis were topping the charts, Michael Jordan came out of retirement and "Toy Story" was just released. It's been a while since the Cowboys made a Super Bowl appearance, and according to the betting odds, it's looking like Dallas fans will have to keep waiting.

However, former Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman made his Super Bowl champion pick and decided to go against the odds.

"Cowboys!! C'mon," Aikman exclaimed while clapping, appearing to look for others to join in his excitement, but instead being met with head shaking.

Former New York Giants defensive end Michael Strahan told Aikman, "You know better than that, c'mon Troy."

Aikman may have some biases here, so I wouldn't follow his guidance in who to choose if you are picking a team to win it all. The Cowboys odds of hoisting the Lombardi Trophy to end the 2025 season are +6000, per DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Cowboys have the same odds as the New England Patriots, who had just four wins last season, as well as the Arizona Cardinals and Seattle Seahawks. Dallas has worse odds than the Chicago Bears, who won five games last year, and the Pittsburgh Steelers, whose quarterback situation leaves much to be desired.

Dallas' odds to win the NFC East sit at +700, meaning it has an implied probability of just 12.5% to take home the division crown. With the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles and the Washington Commanders, a team quickly rising in the league with a young, impressive quarterback in Jayden Daniels, the division won't be an easy one to capture.

Playing the Commanders and Eagles a total of four times also makes for a rough schedule. The Cowboys are tied for the fifth-most difficult schedule with their opponents' combined 2024 win percentage at .557. The Cowboys will kick off their season watching their division rivals hang their championship banner at Lincoln Financial Field, and things won't get any easier from there.

In fact, they have an implied probability of 72.22% to miss the playoffs at -260, per DraftKings Sportsbook, and even if they do manage to beat the odds and extend their season, going to the Super Bowl, never mind winning it, is far-fetched.

Last season, the Cowboys went 7-10, missing the playoffs as quarterback Dak Prescott suffered a season-ending hamstring injury in Week 9. The team's last playoff win came in 2022, and it hasn't gone further than the divisional round since its Super Bowl win in 1995.

The Cowboys did add wide receiver George Pickens from the Steelers this offseason, a player who can be a star based on his talent, but has let his emotions get the better of him in the past. They also have CeeDee Lamb, so Prescott will have his choice of weapons this year, but it doesn't appear to be enough to make that push to be a championship-level team.

Dallas earned a B- from CBS Sports as its offseason grade. The team received credit for being more active in free agency, but losing slot corner Jourdan Lewis, edge rusher DeMarcus Lawrence and running back Rico Dowdle -- as well as right guard Zack Martin retiring -- will hurt them this fall.

The Cowboys haven't made moves that will make a major difference, so we could be looking at another below-average performance from them in 2025. While some elements of their game could see improvement, dependent on multiple variables, including Prescott's health, a Super Bowl victory is a long shot.