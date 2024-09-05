Heading into the 2024 NFL regular season, New York Jets' Aaron Rodgers is the oldest starting quarterback in the league at 40. He is the only starter 40 or older, but older quarterbacks may become more of the norm, at least if you ask one former player.

Former NFL Dallas Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman believes that with the rule changes regarding quarterback protection, players at the position will be able to stay in the league longer. Aikman, who retired at 34, said if he were in the league now, he wouldn't have suffered as many injuries.

The Hall of Famer had back problems that plagued his career and he thinks things would be different if he was protected like QBs are these days.

"I would probably say the protection on the quarterback," Aikman said on This Is Football, pointing to what the most major change is. "I played 12 years. I would've played much longer."

He played from 1989 to 2000, winning three Super Bowls during that time and could've extended his career had those back issues not caught up to him. Comparing the hits he took with what he sees now, Aikman noticed a stark difference.

"Quarterbacks just aren't taking the punishment we took when I played," Aikman said. "Any time a quarterback does get hit they're immediately looking for a flag. I should put together a highlight reel of the worst hits that I took, and you would think these players would probably be banned from the NFL, and there wasn't even a penalty on the play. It's changed a lot, for sure."

Some rules that impact the safety of the quarterback include:

Rule 12 Section 2 Article 8 - Unnecessary roughness: Includes, but not limited to running, diving into, or throwing the body against or on a runner whose forward progress has been stopped, who has slid feet first, or who has declared himself down by going to the ground untouched and has made no attempt to advance.

Rule 12 Section 2 Article 9 - Players in a defenseless posture: It is a foul if a player initiates unnecessary contact against a player who is in a defenseless posture.

Rule 12 Section 2 Article 10 - Impermissible use of the helmet: It is a foul if a player lowers his head and makes forcible contact with his helmet against an opponent; or uses any part of his helmet or facemask to butt or make forcible contact to an opponent's head or neck

Rule 12 Section 2 Article 11 - Roughing the passer: Any physical acts against a player who is in a passing posture (i.e. before, during, or after a pass) which, in the Referee's judgment, are unwarranted by the circumstances of the play will be called as fouls.

Aikman then made a prediction on what the NFL will look like in the future.

"I think that the norm going forward is going to be, we're going to see quarterbacks playing up until they're 40 years old and beyond. I think if anyone retires before they're 40 it's gonna be a little bit surprising," he said.

These days, most quarterbacks retire before turning 40 and those who are above 40 in the league are considered "old."

There are many quarterbacks in the league that are approaching 40, including Atlanta Falcons' Kirk Cousins (36), Los Angeles Rams' Matthew Stafford (36), Pittsburgh Steelers' Russell Wilson (35). Some of the other veteran QBs include New Orleans Saints' Derek Carr (33), Seattle Seahawks' Geno Smith (33), Cowboys Dak Prescott (31) and New England Patriots' Jacoby Brissett (31).

Rodgers is coming off a season-ending Achilles injury, so how he looks Week 1 will be a big determining factor in predicting how long he has left in the league. Cousins is also coming off an injury, so his retirement could be sooner than later. These quarterbacks close to and approaching 40 certainly are beginning to look like their age, but with less of a threat due to the current rulebook, they do have a better chance of extending their career.

Tom Brady is the oldest quarterback to ever start a game. He was 45 when he retired.