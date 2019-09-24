Troy Aikman shuts down Patrick Mahomes comparison: 'Talk to me when he has 33% of my Super Bowl titles'
It's the rivalry we didn't know we needed
Troy Aikman wants you to put some respect on his name, and stop comparing him to today's young, wildly impressive quarterbacks.
Kansas City Chiefs signal caller Patrick Mahomes is only in his third season but his numbers and accomplishments are already eye-opening to everyone. Well, almost everyone. Aikman, as he shared on Twitter, does not too amazed at what the defending MVP has done so far.
The Atlantic Kansas City tweeted on Monday night that Mahomes "has thrown 36% of Troy Aikman's career touchdowns, in about 8% of the games."
That stat is seemingly more of a compliment to Mahomes than a dig at Aikman, but the three-time Super Bowl champion and Cowboys legend took offense and responded by writing, "iCYMI: Talk to me when when he has 33% of my Super Bowl Titles."
You have to give the kid a couple years, Troy.
Mahomes has not won a Super Bowl. He's never made it to the big game but came as close as you can get last year when the Chiefs lost the AFC Championship Game to the New England Patriots in overtime.
However, Mahomes has only played two full seasons and is 24-years-old, but already has the MVP and offensive player of the year on his resume. He is tied Tom Brady for the second most touchdowns in a season with 50.
Through three games this season, Mahomes is on pace to have an even better year than last. Despite all of that, Aikman wants to see the kid win some rings before others start putting the young star in the same category as him.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
McLaurin makes NFL history in Week 3
The Redskins scored on a potential NFL star in McLaurin
-
Bears WR matches Gale Sayers' record
Gabriel did something no Bears player had done in over 50 years during Monday night's victory
-
TNF: Packers vs Eagles odds, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Thursday's Packers vs. Eagles game 10,000 times.
-
Jones' wild journey from pariah to hero
Daniel Jones went from being blasted by the Giants fanbase to loved and here's how we got there
-
Week 4 NFL odds, sims: Titans cover
SportsLine's computer model simulated every Week 4 NFL game 10,000 times with surprising results.
-
McVay wants to balance Gurley better
The three-time Pro Bowl running back hasn't taken more than 16 carries in a game this year