Troy Aikman shuts down Patrick Mahomes comparison: 'Talk to me when he has 33% of my Super Bowl titles'

Troy Aikman wants you to put some respect on his name, and stop comparing him to today's young, wildly impressive quarterbacks.

Kansas City Chiefs signal caller Patrick Mahomes is only in his third season but his numbers and accomplishments are already eye-opening to everyone. Well, almost everyone. Aikman, as he shared on Twitter, does not too amazed at what the defending MVP has done so far.

The Atlantic Kansas City tweeted on Monday night that Mahomes "has thrown 36% of Troy Aikman's career touchdowns, in about 8% of the games."

That stat is seemingly more of a compliment to Mahomes than a dig at Aikman, but the three-time Super Bowl champion and Cowboys legend took offense and responded by writing, "iCYMI: Talk to me when when he has 33% of my Super Bowl Titles."

You have to give the kid a couple years, Troy.

Mahomes has not won a Super Bowl. He's never made it to the big game but came as close as you can get last year when the Chiefs lost the AFC Championship Game to the New England Patriots in overtime.

However, Mahomes has only played two full seasons and is 24-years-old, but already has the MVP and offensive player of the year on his resume. He is tied Tom Brady for the second most touchdowns in a season with 50.

Through three games this season, Mahomes is on pace to have an even better year than last. Despite all of that, Aikman wants to see the kid win some rings before others start putting the young star in the same category as him.