Troy Polamalu was not able to receive his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2020, but he will receive induction into a different Hall of Fame this fall.

Polamalu, who will receive his gold jacket and bronze bust in Canton, Ohio next summer, is part of the Steelers' annual Hall of Honor induction class. An eight-time Pro Bowler and four-time All-Pro, Polamalu was the Steelers' strong safety from 2003-14. The 2010 NFL Defensive Player of the Year, Polamalu helped the Steelers win two Super Bowls, three AFC titles and five division titles during his dozen seasons in Pittsburgh. In 2021, Polamalu will join former coach Bill Cowher and former safety Donnie Shell as former Steelers who will receive induction in Canton. Former Steelers executive Bill Nunn Jr. may also join them, as he is a finalist for induction as a contributor.

Here is a look at the four other former Steelers who are also part of the team's 2020 Hall of Honor induction class, a class that is solely comprised of defensive players.

James Farrior, LB (2002-11)

Arguably the best free agent signing in franchise history, Farrior spent his first five seasons with the Jets before coming to Pittsburgh in 2002. In 2004, he earned All-Pro honors after tallying 95 tackles, three forced fumbles, and three fumble recoveries. He also returned one of his four interceptions for a score that season while helping Pittsburgh win a franchise record 15 regular season games.

After helping the Steelers capture their fifth Super Bowl title in 2005, Farrior earned Pro Bowl honors in 2008 while helping spearhead a Pittsburgh defense that allowed the fewest points in the NFL. The Steelers' defense played a significant role in the team's championship run that culminated with a 27-23 win over the Cardinals in Super Bowl XLIII. In 10 seasons with the Steelers, Farrior tallied 1,085 tackles, 30 sacks, 12 fumble recoveries, 12 forced fumbles, and eight interceptions.

Greg Lloyd, LB (1988-97)

One of the most intimidating players of his era, Lloyd, along with teammates Kevin Greene, Levon Kirkland, Chad Brown and Jason Gildon, brought Pittsburgh's rich linebacker tradition into the '90s. A Pro Bowler each season from 1991-95, Lloyd also earned All-Pro distinction three straight years from 1993-94. In 1995, Lloyd led the NFL in forced fumbles while helping the Steelers capture their first AFC title since 1979. In Super Bowl XXX, Lloyd and the Steelers' defense held the Cowboys' prolific offense to just 64 yards in the second half. Lloyd would likely be in the Hall of Fame if not for an injury that prematurely ended his prime.

Mike Wagner, S (1971-80)

An 11th round pick in the 1971 draft, Wagner willed himself into Pittsburgh's starting lineup as a rookie. In 1974, a year after he led the NFL with eight interceptions, Wagner started on the Steelers' first championship team. A Pro Bowler in 1975 and '76, Wagner's fourth quarter interception of Roger Staubach helped the Steelers defeat the Cowboys in Super Bowl X. A starter on each of Pittsburgh's four Super Bowl teams during the '70s, Wagner retired with 36 career interceptions. He is the only player in franchise history with two three-interception games to his credit.

Dwight White, DE (1971-80)

Nicknamed "Mad Dog" for his tenacity on the football field, White was part of Pittsburgh's legendary Steel Curtin defensive line that also included Joe Greene, L.C. Greenwood and Ernie Holmes. A Pro Bowler in 1972 and '73, White played in Super Bowl IX despite losing nearly 20 pounds after contracting pneumonia. White, who spent most of the week in the hospital, not only played, he recorded the first safety in Super Bowl history after tackling Vikings quarterback Fran Tarkenton in the end zone. In Super Bowl XIII, his pressure helped force a key interception that set up the Steelers' go-ahead touchdown. White also recorded a sack in Pittsburgh's 35-31 victory over Dallas.

White, who passed away in 2008 at the age of 58, continued to be a force on Pittsburgh's defensive line for the remainder of the decade, as he helped the Steelers win four Super Bowls in a six-year span.