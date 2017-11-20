Trump: NFL should suspend Marshawn Lynch for standing during Mexican anthem

The Raiders RB sat through the 'Star Spangled Banner' but stood for the Mexican anthem on Sunday

Nearly two months after Donald Trump told supporters that the league should "fire" players who kneel during the national anthem, the president returned to the topic early Monday morning.

The reason: Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch. Oakland faced New England in Mexico City on Sunday and Lynch -- as he has done all season -- sat during the "Star Spangled Banner." But he stood for the Mexican national anthem.

"Marshawn Lynch of the NFL's Oakland Raiders stands for the Mexican Anthem and sits down to boos for our National Anthem," Trump tweeted. "Great disrespect! Next time NFL should suspend him for remainder of season. Attendance and ratings way down."

Unlike most NFL players, who have made it clear that kneeling during the anthem is a protest against social injustice, Lynch hasn't spoken publicly about why he chooses not to stand. But he has previously made his thoughts on Trump clear. In early October, Lynch arrived to the stadium for a game against the Broncos wearing a "Everybody vs. Trump" t-shirt.

As Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk notes, some players who knelt during the "Star Spangled Banner" stood for "God Save the Queen" when NFL teams played in London earlier this season. Trump did not tweet or otherwise comment on the matter at the time.

If the last few months were any indication, this won't be Trump's last tweet on Lynch, the NFL and the anthem. Trump's latest comments come a day after he called LaVar Ball "very ungrateful" after the president helped expedite his son's legal process after being caught for shoplifting in China.

CBS Sports Writer

Ryan Wilson has been an NFL writer for CBS Sports since June 2011, and he's covered five Super Bowls in that time. Ryan previously worked at AOL's FanHouse from start to finish, and Football Outsiders... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories