Trump: NFL should suspend Marshawn Lynch for standing during Mexican anthem

Nearly two months after Donald Trump told supporters that the league should "fire" players who kneel during the national anthem, the president returned to the topic early Monday morning.

The reason: Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch. Oakland faced New England in Mexico City on Sunday and Lynch -- as he has done all season -- sat during the "Star Spangled Banner." But he stood for the Mexican national anthem.

Marshawn Lynch sits during the US national anthem, stands for Mexican anyhem pic.twitter.com/8wdaKprEki — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) November 19, 2017

"Marshawn Lynch of the NFL's Oakland Raiders stands for the Mexican Anthem and sits down to boos for our National Anthem," Trump tweeted. "Great disrespect! Next time NFL should suspend him for remainder of season. Attendance and ratings way down."

Unlike most NFL players, who have made it clear that kneeling during the anthem is a protest against social injustice, Lynch hasn't spoken publicly about why he chooses not to stand. But he has previously made his thoughts on Trump clear. In early October, Lynch arrived to the stadium for a game against the Broncos wearing a "Everybody vs. Trump" t-shirt.

Raiders RB Marshawn Lynch wearing an "Everybody vs Trump" T-shirt: pic.twitter.com/7aiCUbjLUD — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 1, 2017

As Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk notes, some players who knelt during the "Star Spangled Banner" stood for "God Save the Queen" when NFL teams played in London earlier this season. Trump did not tweet or otherwise comment on the matter at the time.

If the last few months were any indication, this won't be Trump's last tweet on Lynch, the NFL and the anthem. Trump's latest comments come a day after he called LaVar Ball "very ungrateful" after the president helped expedite his son's legal process after being caught for shoplifting in China.