Trump on players who don't stand for anthem: 'Maybe they shouldn't be in the country'

President Donald Trump said that the NFL is "doing the right thing" with a policy passed on Wednesday banning kneeling during the national anthem.

Trump spoke to "Fox and Friends'' for an interview that will air Thursday. The policy forbids players from sitting or taking a knee on the field during the anthem, but allows them to stay in the locker room. Any violation of the new rules would result in fines against teams.

"I think that's good," Trump said in the interview that taped Wednesday. "I don't think people should be staying in the locker rooms, but still I think it's good. You have to stand proudly for the national anthem. Or you shouldn't be playing, you shouldn't be there. Maybe you shouldn't be in the country."

"You have to stand proudly for the National Anthem. You shouldn't be playing, you shouldn't be there. Maybe they shouldn't be in the country...the NFL owners did the right thing" -President @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/bt36t4EX5u — FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) May 24, 2018

This came a day after the Vice President of the United States reacted to news of the NFL's new policy thusly:

The president, of course, previously suggested that NFL teams "fire" any "son of a b----" who does not stand during the national anthem. His comments set off a league-wide round of protesting and eventually became a clear motivating factor in the owners' desire to institute a policy that forces players on the field to stand during the anthem.