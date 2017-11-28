Trump rips 'weak and out of control' NFL for protests, but there are not many happening

Like clockwork, the President of the United States woke up this morning and tweeted about the NFL. President Donald Trump has shown a singular focus when it comes to social media and America's favorite sporting pastime, getting laser locked on a league that has little bearing when it comes to issues of national importance.

On Tuesday, the president tweeted that there were "at least" 24 players who took knees and pointed out that NFL teams are having difficulties filling up stadiums.

At least 24 players kneeling this weekend at NFL stadiums that are now having a very hard time filling up. The American public is fed up with the disrespect the NFL is paying to our Country, our Flag and our National Anthem. Weak and out of control! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 28, 2017

Let's look at these claims. The part about "at least 24 players" who were kneeling does not appear to be accurate. Assuming you trust the work by the NFL Nation reporters at ESPN, who compiled all protests from Week 12, that number appears to be pretty inaccurate.

Even if you count players who SAT during the anthem and players who kneeled BEFORE the anthem, you have a hard time getting to 24.

Marshawn Lynch (1) sat during the anthem (sung by Eddie Money!) as he has in previous weeks. The Rams featured Robert Quinn raising his fist and Johnny Hekker putting his arm around Quinn but no kneeling or sitting. There were many Seahawks who sat (9) and several who kneeled (2) during the anthem.

That's 12 total. A group of 49ers players (3) takes it to 15 total. Three Dolphins players makes it 18 and Olivier Vernon of the Giants makes it 19 in total. Theoretically, you could take it over the 24 number if you want to really push it with the folks who took knees BEFORE the anthem.

"Most of the Saints' players briefly knelt in unity before the national anthem" according to Mike Triplett of ESPN.

Technically that probably gets the total over 24 (we'll assume "most" is "more than five") but kneeling before the anthem doesn't count. Right?

via NFL Broadcast

As for the attendance part of it, there is a case to be made that certain teams are having trouble filling up the stadium. The San Francisco 49ers don't have many people at their games. The official number appears to be over 70,000 people in attendance but the "announced" attendance is often very different from the people who actually come to games.

However, this is not a result of any players kneeling. For starters, the 49ers have had attendance problems at their new stadium dating back to 2014. It's a direct result of the team not being any good at football. Games are expensive, the stadium is hard to get to and the 49ers routinely get their faces bashed in on a regular basis. People don't want to spend a ton of money to drive several hours and watch C.J. Beathard get destroyed by the Seahawks. Can't blame them.

The Saints-Rams attendance levels was concerning this week, because that's a great game. But that's a "can football thrive in Los Angeles" issue, not a "players are kneeling for the anthem" issue.

What Trump does have going for him here is that the discussion of the anthem and the discussion of attendance as it relates to the American flag remains a hot-button issue. Multiple times over Thanksgiving, I was personally asked about the issue by friends and family.

It's odd, because the anthem protests have largely gone away. There are a minimal number of players who continue to advocate for social justice and polite discourse as it relates to trying to fix society's problems.

That's the best possible way to improve where things stand: everyone be nice to one another and take positive, encouraging steps to try and fix the issue rather than continuing to drive a wedge between people when it comes to race relations and societal injustice.