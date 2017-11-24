Trump says 'players are the boss' in latest NFL tweets after Thanksgiving games

Thanksgiving Day featured three football games between the Vikings and Lions, Chargers and Cowboys and Giants and Redskins. Although three NFC East games would normally be a ratings boom, a lot of factors suggested this year may be different. The Lions and the Vikings were the most compelling game, with the Lions effectively fighting for their division lives. The Cowboys have been an unmitigated disaster since Ezekiel Elliott's suspension, and the Giants have just been an unmitigated disaster.

All of this to say: Thanksgiving Day did not feature the best football. Breitbart, however, thinks the poor ratings are due to protests, and Donald Trump retweeted an article shared by Dan Scavino Jr. about the NFL's poor ratings, pinning them on the Giants' Olivier Vernon taking a knee (while a serviceman sang the anthem).

Can you believe that the disrespect for our Country, our Flag, our Anthem continues without penalty to the players. The Commissioner has lost control of the hemorrhaging league. Players are the boss! https://t.co/udXP5MR8BC — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 24, 2017

Trump didn't stop there, however. He also workshopped Texans owner Bob McNair's "inmates running the asylum" quote, saying that "players are the boss!" of the NFL. Vernon, of course, has been kneeling since Week 3 so this protest isn't necessarily news. And the lack of support for Thanksgiving games has a lot of factors beyond this protest. One of those factors is the fact that three games back to back to back can create football fatigue quickly, especially for people that had to watch the Lions' run defense.

The other can be that the Cowboys, Giants and Redskins are all suffering right now. The Giants have been terrible, the Cowboys' offense is in molasses and the Redskins were coming off of what may have been the worst loss of the season by any team that isn't the Chargers -- who also played on Thursday.

Finally, more and more people are cutting the cord. The NFL has, more likely than not, lost viewers. But with the amount of people streaming games rather than watching them on cable, it makes sense that these shadow viewers aren't turning up in NFL ratings.

Trump has wanted players "fired" since September, but right now he seems content to watch the league crumble instead. As the season begins to wind down and more and more storylines emerge, we may be able to get a better read on where the league stands.