A roster purge happens every NFL offseason because long-term contracts aren't fully guaranteed. Players are often released when salaries aren't deemed to match production.

Trades can occur for a variety of reasons. Sometimes, a Pro Bowl-caliber player wants a change of scenery. A new regime might look to move high-priced veterans who aren't a good scheme fit.

A majority of the time when a player is traded, released or retires, there is a residual salary cap charge. This cap charge for a player who is no longer on a team's roster is commonly referred to as dead money. It exists because the remaining proration of the salary components that are treated like signing bonus immediately accelerate into his team's current salary cap with a trade, release or retirement. Dead money is typically a sunk cost where money isn't owed to a player. Only if there are salary guarantees when a player is released will there be a payment associated with dead money.

There are two major exceptions to this general rule of bonus proration accelerating. Only the current year's proration counts toward the salary cap with transactions occurring after June 1. The bonus proration in future contract years is delayed until the next league year beginning in the following March.

A team can also release two players each league year prior to June 1 (known as a post-June 1 designation) that will be treated under the salary cap as if they were released after June 1. With a post-June 1 designation, a team is required to carry the player's full cap number until June 2 even though he is no longer a part of the roster. The player's salary comes off the books at that time unless it is guaranteed. Post-June 1 designations do not apply to trades.

Here's a look at 15 noteworthy players who could be in different uniforms next season because of a trade or as salary cap casualties.

Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Dolphins

(With use of post-June 1 designation)

2026 salary cap number: $56,267,647

$56,267,647 2026 compensation: $55 million

$55 million 2026 dead money: $67.4 million (includes $54 million 2026 base salary guarantee)

$67.4 million (includes $54 million 2026 base salary guarantee) 2026 salary cap savings: $11,132,353 cap increase

It's not a matter of if but when the Dolphins part ways with Tagovailoa. After being demoted to third-string quarterback by former Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel after 14 games, Tagovailoa is ready for a change of scenery. The new regime of general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan and head coach Jeff Hafley will probably go in a different direction at quarterback next season.

A trade seems highly unlikely because of Tagovailoa's contract. Out of the $55 million he is scheduled to make in 2026, $54 million is fully guaranteed. On the third day of the 2026 league year (March 13), $3 million of Tagovailoa's $31 million 2027 base salary becomes fully guaranteed. The Dolphins guaranteed $20 million of this $31 million when Tagovailoa signed his four-year, $212.4 million contract extension in July 2024.

Since there will be $99.2 million of dead money for releasing Tagovailoa, using a post-June 1 designation will be required to let him go in 2026. The $99.2 million would be a record for dead money relating to a single player contract. If the Dolphins follow the blueprint the Denver Broncos used when releasing Russell Wilson in 2024, the necessary $15 million payment to pick an option for a dummy/voiding 2030 contract year will be declined keeping Tagovailoa's 2026 base salary at a fully guaranteed $54 million instead of dropping to a fully guaranteed $39 million. The $67.4 million in 2026 cap charges for Tagovailoa would shatter Wilson's record of $53 million in dead money relating to an individual player in one league year.

Kyler Murray, QB, Cardinals

(Assumes a trade)

2026 salary cap number: $52,660,677

$52,660,677 2026 compensation: $42,542,500

$42,542,500 2026 dead money: $15,629,354

$15,629,354 2026 salary cap savings: $37,031,323

The Cardinals are expected to part ways with Murray this offseason. Murray was effectively benched for Jacoby Brissett, a journeyman backup quarterback, prior to going on injured reserve in Week 10 with the right foot sprain suffered five games into the 2025 season. Arizona's offense operated more efficiently with Brissett at the helm.

Arizona's chance of trading Murray got a shot in the arm when University of Oregon quarterback Dante Moore decided to stay in school instead of turn pro. Moore was projected to be a top five pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Murray's situation will come to head before March 15 (i.e., the fifth day of the 2026 league year). That's when Murray's completely unsecured $19.5 million 2027 base salary is fully guaranteed. The Cardinals may have to eat part of Murray's $42,542,500 2026 salary, of which $39.835 million is fully guaranteed, to trade him. Doing so would increase Arizona's dead money by such amount. If a trade doesn't materialize, the Cardinals would have $52,429,354 in dead money by cutting Murray without a post-June 1 designation before the 2027 salary guarantee vests.

Kirk Cousins, QB, Falcons

(With use of post-June 1 designation)

2026 salary cap number: $24.6 million

$24.6 million 2026 compensation: $12.1 million

$12.1 million 2026 dead money: $22.5 million (includes $10 million 2026 roster bonus guarantee)

$22.5 million (includes $10 million 2026 roster bonus guarantee) 2026 salary cap savings: $2.1 million

Cousins' contract was reworked as the end of the 2025 regular season was approaching to pave the way for his release with a post-June 1 designation. His $35 million 2026 base salary was cut to $2.1 million freeing up $32.9 million of 2026 cap space. Cousins' 2027 base salary was raised by $32.9 million to $67.9 million and becomes fully guaranteed on the third day of the 2026 league year (March 13). By NFL collective bargaining agreement rules, use of a post-June 1 designation is prohibited when there are contract modifications after the end of the previous regular season.

New Falcons head coach Kevin Stefanski's history with Cousins doesn't change his planned release. Stefanski was Cousins' quarterback coach and offensive coordinator during the first two seasons he played with the Minnesota Vikings. Anytime this type of contract maneuver has been made in the past (Alshon Jeffery, Javon Hargrave, Michael Thomas, Marcus Williams, etc.) a post-June 1 designation has been used to release the player.

A.J Brown, WR, Eagles

(Assumes trade only after June 1)

2026 salary cap number: $23,393,496

$23,393,496 2026 compensation: $29 million

$29 million 2026 dead money: $21,793,496

$21,793,496 2026 salary cap savings: $1.65 million ($5.49 million cap credit in 2027)

Brown's frustration with Philadelphia's offense, especially when he has a lack of touches, was a constant part of the equation this season. Eagles general manager Howie Roseman downplayed the notion of trading Brown during his end-of-season press conference. The Eagles are still trying to find a new offensive coordinator. That decision could have an impact on what happens with Brown.

The Eagles have an affinity for structuring contracts with multiple option bonuses. This choice creates more bonus proration than with other contract structures. Option bonuses are prorated over the life of contract for a maximum of five years just like signing bonuses. Although the Eagles are comfortable with having significant amounts of dead money each year, trading Brown before June 2 would add $27,161,609 to their 2026 salary cap obligations with the bonus proration from his 2027 through 2029 contracts accelerating forward.

Regardless of the timing of a 2026 trade, the Eagles would be getting a $5.49 million cap credit in 2027 because an option for the dummy/voiding 2031 contract year wouldn't be picked up and the associated $27.45 million payment (i.e. option bonus) wouldn't be made. This type of thing is occurring with the 49ers in 2026 because of trading Deebo Samuel to the Commanders without exercising an option in 2025 for a future voiding contract year.

Maxx Crosby, EDGE, Raiders

(Assumes trade)

2026 salary cap number: $35,791,250

$35,791,250 2026 compensation: $30.782 million

$30.782 million 2026 dead money: $5,101,250

$5,101,250 2026 salary cap savings: $30.69 million

Crosby was reportedly evaluating his future with the Raiders after vehemently opposing being shut down for the season due to a knee injury ahead of Week 17's game against the New York Giants. In order for a trade to occur, Crosby will likely have to force Raiders owner Mark Davis' hand. The Raiders briefly made Crosby the NFL's highest-paid non-quarterback last March with a three-year, $106.5 million contract extension, averaging $35.5 million, although he had two years remaining on his existing contract. The deal has $91.5 million in guarantees, of which $62.5 million was fully guaranteed at signing. There are four years worth $116.058 million left on Crosby's contract.

Tyreek Hill, WR, Dolphins

2026 salary cap number: $51,134,044

$51,134,044 2026 compensation: $36 million

$36 million 2026 dead money: $28,248,750

$28,248,750 2026 salary cap savings: $22,885,294

Hill's $51,134,044 2026 cap number was untenable before a gruesome left knee injury in a Week 4 game against the New York Jets. He reportedly dislocated his knee and tore multiple knee ligaments. Hill will surely be released by the third day of the 2026 league year on March 13. That's when Hill has a $5 million roster bonus due and $11 million of his unsecured $29.9 million 2026 base salary becomes fully guaranteed.

Geno Smith, QB, Raiders

2026 salary cap number: $26.5 million

$26.5 million 2026 compensation: $26.5 million

$26.5 million 2026 dead money: $18.5 million (comes from $18.5 million 2026 base salary guarantee)

$18.5 million (comes from $18.5 million 2026 base salary guarantee) 2026 salary cap savings: $8 million

The Raiders dealt a 2025 third-round pick to the Seattle Seahawks for Smith last March to provide quarterback stability after having six players start at quarterback since releasing Derek Carr following the 2022 season. Shortly after the trade, Smith was given a two-year, $75 million contract extension, averaging $37.5 million per year with $50.5 million in guarantees, where $42.5 million was fully guaranteed at signing. Incentives and salary escalators made the deal worth as much as $84 million.

Smith didn't resemble the player who was named 2022's NFL Comeback Player of the Year this season. He led the NFL with 19 interceptions. Smith's 84.7 passing rating was 30th in the NFL.

The Raiders are expected to select Indiana University Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Fernando Mendoza after securing the first overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft because of 3-14 record. It's hard to imagine Smith having a trade market given his disappointing season. Expect a resolution with Smith prior to the third day of the 2026 league year on March 13 when the remaining $8 million of the $26.5 million 2026 base salary becomes fully guaranteed.

Brandon Aiyuk, WR, 49ers

(With use of post-June 1 designation)

2026 salary cap number: $14,640,281

$14,640,281 2026 compensation: $27 million

$27 million 2026 dead money: $13,325,281

$13,325,281 2026 salary cap savings: $1.315 million ($4.987 million cap credit in 2027)

Aiyuk's situation is one of the most bizarre in the salary cap era. The 49ers voided the $27 million of 2026 salary guarantees from the four-year, $120 million contract extension Aiyuk signed at the end of August 2024 because of him missing meetings and declining to participate in other team activities. This occurred while Aiyuk was rehabbing his torn ACL, MCL and meniscus in his right knee he suffered seven games into the 2024 season. Aiyuk never returned to action for the 49ers this season. Instead, Aiyuk was placed on the reserve/left squad list in December after going AWOL. Niners general manager John Lynch confirmed last week that Aiyuk won't be with the team in 2026.

The 2026 salary cap savings are minimal because the $4.987 million of 2026 bonus proration from the $24.935 million payment (i.e., option bonus) required to pick up a dummy/voiding 2030 contract year won't be made. The 49ers will get a salary cap credit in 2027 from this $4.987 million.

Marlon Humphrey, CB, Ravens

(With use of post-June 1 designation)

2026 salary cap number: $26.276 million

$26.276 million 2026 compensation: $19.25 million

$19.25 million 2026 dead money: $7.026 million

$7.026 million 2026 salary cap savings: $19.25 million

Humphrey had a surprising regression this season after earning first-team All-Pro honors with a career-high six interceptions in 2024. He was on the wrong end of too many big plays this season. According to Pro Football Focus, the 916 yards Humphrey allowed in coverage were the most in his nine-year NFL career. Humphrey has 2026's third highest cap number for a cornerback.

Marshon Lattimore, CB, Commanders

2026 salary cap number: $18.5 million

$18.5 million 2026 compensation: $18.5 million

$18.5 million 2026 dead money: None

None 2026 salary cap savings: $18.5 million

A surprising 7-2 start to the 2024 season prompted the Commanders to address a glaring weakness at cornerback at the 2024 trade deadline, dealing 2025 third-, fourth- and sixth-round picks to the New Orleans Saints for Lattimore and a 2025 fifth-round pick. Lattimore was given the benefit of the doubt for his subpar play in 2024 because of a hamstring injury that limited him to five games, including the playoffs, after the Commanders acquired him. He never regained the form that led to four Pro Bowl berths with the Saints before tearing the ACL in his left knee nine games into the season.

T.J. Hockenson, TE, Vikings

2026 salary cap number: $21,296,176

$21,296,176 2026 compensation: $16 million

$16 million 2026 dead money: $12.465 million

$12.465 million 2026 salary cap savings: $8,831,176

Hockenson production has significantly declined since having 95 catches for 960 yards with five touchdowns before tearing the ACL and MCL in his right knee 15 games into the 2023 season. In the two seasons after the knee injury, Hockenson has 92 catches for 893 yards and three touchdowns in 19 games. Hockenson averaged a career-low 29.2 receiving yards per game this season.

Justin Fields, QB, Jets

(With use of post-June 1 designation)

2026 salary cap number: $23 million

$23 million 2026 compensation: $20 million

$20 million 2026 dead money: $13 million (includes $10 million 2026 base salary guarantee)

$13 million (includes $10 million 2026 base salary guarantee) 2026 salary cap savings: $10 million

The Jets signed Fields to a two-year, $40 million deal with $30 million fully guaranteed as an unrestricted free agent last March in the hopes that he would be more than a bridge quarterback. Fields' preseason struggles were dismissed instead of being seen as a warning sign after he played well against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the regular-season opener. It was downhill for the 2021 first-round pick after the Steelers game. Fields had a dubious distinction in a Week 6 loss to the Broncos. He was sacked nine times in producing a franchise-worst minus-10 net passing yards. Fields was benched nine games into the season.

L'Jarius Sneed, CB, Titans

2026 salary cap number: $19,557,647

$19,557,647 2026 compensation: $16 million

$16 million 2026 dead money: $8,115,294

$8,115,294 2026 salary cap savings: $11,442,353

The Titans acquired Sneed from the Kansas City Chiefs, who had designated him as a franchise player, in March 2024 for a 2025 third-round pick with the teams also swapping 2024 seventh-round picks. Sneed signed a four-year, $76.4 million contract, averaging $19.1 million per year with $55 million in guarantees, in the process.

The Titans thought they were getting a shutdown cornerback in Sneed but that hasn't been the case. Opposing quarterbacks had a 137.7 passer rating when targeting Sneed, who allowed 17.2 yards per reception, this season according to PFF. Availability has been as big of an issue as Sneed's performance. Sneed has only played 12 of a possible 34 regular-season games since signing because of quadriceps injuries.

The fifth day of the 2026 league year, which is March 15, has some significance for the Titans with Sneed. That's when $7.5 million of his $15.15 million 2026 base salary is fully guaranteed. Out of this $15.15 million, $11 million was guaranteed for injury at signing.

Elgton Jenkins, C, Packers

2026 salary cap number: $24,329,412

$24,329,412 2026 compensation: $20 million

$20 million 2026 dead money: $4.8 million

$4.8 million 2026 salary cap savings: $19,529,412

Jenkins moving to center from left guard didn't go as the Packers envisioned before he was sidelined by a lower left leg fracture in November. He was better at left guard than as a center. Jenkins missed most of the offseason activities in 2025 because he wasn't happy with his contract. Any lingering bitterness about the contract could lead to Jenkins' exit. Jenkins is heading into his contract year and has 2026's biggest cap hit for a center by more than $6 million.

Jawann Taylor, OT, Chiefs

2026 salary cap number: $27,391,668

$27,391,668 2026 compensation: $20 million

$20 million 2026 dead money: $7,391,668

$7,391,668 2026 salary cap savings: $20 million

Taylor hasn't come close to living up to the four-year, $80 million contract he was given in 2023 free agency. Jaylon Moore, who is the NFL's most expensive swing tackle with the two-year, $30 million contract, averaging $15 million per year, he signed as an unrestricted free agent last March, is waiting in the wings to take Taylor's place on the right side of the offensive line.