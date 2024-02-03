The Miami Dolphins are entering an offseason where some business needs to be done, specifically as it relates to their quarterback. Tua Tagovailoa is entering the final year of his rookie deal after the team picked up his fifth-year option last offseason, and now the conversation centers around whether or not he and the Dolphins front office can come to terms on an extension. For his part, Tagovailoa appears hopeful that he'll remain in Miami long term.

"I believe that will happen," he told reporters at the Pro Bowl Games in Orlando on Friday, via Pro Football Network. "But I'm gonna let my agents, gonna let you know Chris [Grier], Mike [McDaniel], let those guys talk about that and let them move forward accordingly."

That optimistic tune by Tagovailoa is warranted considering his play. The Dolphins QB led the NFL in passing yards in 2023 with 4,624 while also notching career highs in passing touchdowns and completion percentage as well. Miami's 11-6 record also saw the club reach the postseason, albeit as a wild-card entry after falling to the Bills in Week 18.

The 25-year-old has also enjoyed tremendous success when he's been on the field since head coach Mike McDaniel arrived. In the two seasons under him, Tagovailoa has a 102.9 passer rating, completing 67.4% of his throws and averaging 272.4 passing yards per game. He's also thrown 54 touchdowns and 22 interceptions over that 30-game stretch.

Of course, if the Dolphins aren't sold on handing Tagovailoa a massive extension, they could technically let him play out 2024 knowing that they can deploy the franchise tag in 2025. However, that could make for a volatile situation. On top of that, general manager Chris Grier told reporters in January that the franchise intends to keep him around long term.

"The goal is to have him here long term and playing at a high level," Grier said at the time about Tagovailoa. "So that's always the goal and we'll continue and we'll communicate with him throughout the offseason."

Tagovailoa is set to make $23.1 million fully guaranteed next season under his fifth-year option.